1 arrested as Sacramento home search turns up illegal fireworks, drugs and guns, police say

A suspect was arrested this week in Sacramento for allegedly selling illegal fireworks out of his vehicle, authorities said, after a search that also uncovered unregistered guns, drugs and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

Officers with the Sacramento Police Department’s explosive disposal team served a residential search warrant to a suspect allegedly selling the illegal fireworks, the department announced in a social media post Wednesday.

During the investigation, police said they located more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks, two unregistered firearms, $34,000 in cash and narcotics.

The suspect was arrested on related charges, law enforcement officials said.

Police said the arrest was part of a partnership with the Sacramento Fire Department to address illegal fireworks.

As Independence Day approaches, authorities said community members can report the illicit use, sale and distribution of illegal fireworks by using the Fire Department’s community app or by calling the department at 916-808-3473.