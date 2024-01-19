1 arrested in school zone for drug trafficking, over two pounds of meth recovered

Jan. 19—A man out on bail for first degree drug sales in a school zone, was arrested again Thursday during a joint effort between three law enforcement agencies.

Patrick John Dion was arrested during the execution of a search warrant in the 500 block of Fourth Street NW at around 1:45 p.m. Thursday by the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Austin Police Department and Mower County Sheriff's Office.

According to APD Captain Todd Clennon, the arrest came after a long investigation into Dion for trafficking methamphetamines. At the scene, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine was located along with items associated with the use and sales of methamphetamine.

The residence raided was in the school zone of Pacelli Catholic Schools.

Dion, 40, is currently being held in Mower County Jail pending a court date.

According to court documents Dion has a lengthy court history, including a sentenced of 21 months in prison in 2017 after he was convicted for fifth degree drug possession.

He was also sentenced that year to 27 months in prison for felony third degree assault.