1 arrested after search warrant and other reports
Mar. 20—Deputies arrested Jonathan David Wigham, 40, after a search warrant at 9:56 a.m. Friday at 27358 850th Ave., Hollandale.
Woman arrested on warrant
Tundra Ann Beck, 44, was arrested on a local warrant in Mower County and brought back to Freeborn County at 8:51 a.m. Friday.
1 held on DWI
Deputies held Travis Edward Callahan, 29, on third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:53 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Independence Avenue and Main Street in Clarks Grove.
1 cited for open container, using fake driver's license
Deputies cited Monfil Sergio Diaz, 39, for open container, possession of a fake driver's license and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 2:44 a.m. Sunday at Freeborn County Road 46 and 800th Avenue in Albert Lea.
1 arrested after traffic stop
Deputies arrested Thorow Banypiny Bichiok, 49, was arrested after a traffic stop at 8:34 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 near milepost 12.
Antenna stolen off of pickup
An CB antenna was reported taken off a pickup with a trailer at 8 p.m. Friday at 201 N. Broadway. The theft was believed to have occurred between 2 and 7 p.m.
Assault reported
Police received a report at 10:07 p.m. Friday of a person who was stopped in the middle of the road and assaulted at 201 N. Broadway.
Door reported kicked in
Police received a report at 5:36 p.m. Saturday of a door that had been kicked in on Wednesday at 603 Fountain St.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 4:30 p.m. Sunday of a woman who walked out of 2708 Bridge Ave. with a bottle of Winsor.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 9:24 p.m. Sunday of possible theft by fraud on Kenneth Drive.