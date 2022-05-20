1 arrested after Shelby Co. pursuit ends in Harrison Twp.

One person has been arrested after leading Sidney Police in a pursuit on Interstate 75 that ended in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

A Sidney Officer attempted to stop Davon Kristopher Hill, 22, from Hamilton County after the officer determined Hill’s vehicle registration was not legible.

Hill refused to stop and exited the northbound lanes on I-75 and got back on the southbound lanes of the interstate, according to a release from the Sidney Police Department.

Sidney Police started pursuing Hill southbound on I-75.

After avoiding several stop sticks, Hill ended up hitting a set at the Needmore Road exit that the Ohio State Highway Patrol set up.

When Hill exited on the Needmore Rd. exit, he and a passenger got out of the vehicle and went prone on the ground. The vehicle was still in gear and rolled down a nearby embankment.

When officers arrested Hill, they found narcotics in his possession. Hill also has several outstanding warrants out of Hamilton County.

Hill was taken to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for incarceration.

The passenger is not facing any charges, according to Sidney Police.