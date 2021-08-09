1 arrested in shooting at Harlow Street business

Aug. 8—A Boston man was arrested for his role in an early morning Bangor shooting that injured one and sent others running for cover, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m., two parked Bangor police officers heard gunshots coming from nearby 190 Harlow St. and arrived to find patrons running and hiding behind vehicles in the parking lot, officials said.

A fight had broken out between two customers waiting to enter the business and one of them began shooting, police said. A vehicle fled from the scene as officers arrived.

There are two businesses at 190 Harlow St. but police did not specify which one the people involved were waiting to enter.

Another Bangor police officer found and stopped the vehicle, which led to a foot chase with the passenger, who was later apprehended, police said. At the same time, a man arrived at an area emergency room with gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

Gaurionex Joaquin-Peguero, 28, was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, according to the Bangor Police Department.

Anyone in the area of 190 Harlow St. at the time of the shooting is asked to call Detective Dustin Dow at 207-947-7384 ext. 5729.