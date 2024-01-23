1 arrested after ‘shooting incident’ at Wright State University; Police give all-clear

One person is in custody after a reported shooting at Wright State University on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the university.

Just after 7 p.m., Wright State Alert shared that the university police were responding to a shooting incident at Cedar Hall on the Dayton Campus.

The spokesperson said multiple shots were fired at the residence hall.

It is unclear if the gunfire took place inside or outside the building.

The post said this was not an active shooter situation but asked students to avoid the building.

No one was injured in this shooting.

Wright State police gave an all-clear at 7:24 p.m.

The university said they will have counseling available this evening and tomorrow.

Students and staff may also access Raider Cares, Counseling and Wellness Services’ 24-hour crisis phone service at 937-775-4567.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

Wright State Alert-Dayton



Wright State police have given the ALL CLEAR after responding to a situation at Cedar Hall.



Police are investigating a shooting incident that did not result in any injuries and have one suspect in custody at this time. — Wright State Alert (@WrightStAlert) January 23, 2024



