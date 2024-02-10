1 arrested after St. Helens stabbing: officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing that occurred in St. Helens Friday resulted in one arrest, officials said.

A City of St. Helens spokesperson confirmed to KOIN 6 News via email Friday afternoon that the St. Helens Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at the McCormick Park Townhouses and Apartments at 1691 Old Portland Rd. One suspect was taken into custody and there is no danger to the public.

Police identify elderly woman shot dead in Lents neighborhood

The email from the city spokesperson sent out just before 4 p.m. indicated the investigation was still active and officers were active in the area to process the scene for evidence.

No update on the condition of any stabbing victims was released, nor was there any information about who the suspect was. However, the spokesperson said additional details may be provided at a later time in a press release.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.