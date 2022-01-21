1 arrested after stabbing near downtown

Jan. 21—Police arrested a Kokomo man on Friday afternoon after they say he stabbed another man just north of downtown.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Michael S. Laird, 44, is now facing a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery for his alleged role in the stabbing.

He is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the area of Union and Taylor streets in reference to a stabbing victim who was sitting in a silver Chevrolet Impala, the release noted.

Upon arrival, officers located a 42-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest, and the man told authorities that the stabbing allegedly occurred in the 100 block of East Madison Street, according to the release.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Community Howard Regional Health for treatment, and the status of his condition is unknown at this time.

Further investigation into the stabbing led police to arrest Laird, who was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not immediately release a motive to the stabbing or whether the two men involved in the incident knew each other.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

