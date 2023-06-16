1 arrested after stealing vehicle, leading authorities on chase and other reports

Jun. 16—A Clarks Grove man reportedly led authorities on a chase Thursday afternoon in a vehicle authorities say was stolen from Clarks Grove.

Deputies arrested Shwe Thaung, 28, who is facing charges tied to the theft and chase.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report at 2:56 p.m. of a man who had taken off in another person's van at 357 Hillcrest Circle S. in Clarks Grove.

The Sheriff's Office stated a detective spotted the vehicle shortly after it was reported missing driving southbound on Freeborn County Road 20 near Freeborn County Road 25. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Thaung then reportedly fled.

A chase ensued, with speeds reaching over 100 mph outside of city limits and eventually came into town on Richway Drive.

The Albert Lea Police Department used tire-deflation devices near Brookside Education Center to try to slow the vehicle, and the vehicle hit the devices with two tires.

The vehicle continued east on Richway Drive and after traveling through the Bridge Avenue intersection, he reportedly continued through a yard on the southeast side of the intersection, struck a telephone pole and then hit a westbound vehicle head-on.

One individual in that vehicle was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 10:48 a.m. Thursday of a theft of equipment and tack for horses from a barn at 24660 900th Ave. in Austin.

Break-ins reported

Police received reports of possibly two break-ins at 10:39 a.m. Thursday that had taken place since Sunday. The address was redacted from the police log.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Sherri Lynn Adams, 61, on an arrest and detain hold at 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of someone trespassing in a garage at 426 E. Seventh St.

1 cited for assault

Police cited Mario Stephen Sanchez, 31, for fifth-degree assault at 2:35 p.m. Thursday at 404 Fountain St.

Vehicle stolen, another rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through and a separate one stolen at 5:13 p.m. Thursday at 2317 Consul St.

Bike reported stolen

Police received a report at 8:01 p.m. Thursday of a bike that was stolen the day before between 5 and 6 p.m. at 116 W. Clark St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Goy John Majiok, 21, on a warrant at 11:07 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Monica Lynn Duenes, 41, on a local warrant at 11:46 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.