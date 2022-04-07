1 arrested, stolen truck and trailer recovered after struggle with Amarillo police

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a Wednesday afternoon arrest and recovery of a vehicle after a brief struggle with officers.

According to a news release, at 12:30 p.m., members of the APD Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE), initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet truck pulling a trailer in the 1800 block of North Arthur.

The truck's driver, Derrick Davis, 34, initially lied about his name, according to the release. His correct identity was determined, and he was found to have a warrant for probation violation–unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Amarillo Police Department

When the officers went to place Davis under arrest, he resisted and began fighting with the officers. One of the officers deployed a taser on Davis, but it was ineffective. Davis continued to fight and attempted to take the taser from the officer, the release states.

Once Davis was taken into custody, he was placed under arrest for two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, fail to identify fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, and the original warrant.

The truck and trailer that Davis was in control of were both found to be reported stolen through the police department. Davis was also charged with two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

