1 arrested for tampering with vehicle and other reports

Dec. 27—Police arrested Lee Lee, 24, for tampering with a motor vehicle at 7:41 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a man who attempted to steal a car parked in front of 122 Bridge Ave.

Counterfeit bills reported

Counterfeit bills were reported at 3:16 p.m. Friday at 2019 E. Main St.

Woman cited for assault

Police cited Sherri Lynn Adams, 59, for fifth-degree assault at 11:40 p.m. Friday at 204 E. Front St.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 10:36 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:09 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Andrew Scott Adams, 33, for domestic assault at 5:09 p.m. Saturday at 606 Oak Lane.

Break-ins reported

A break-in was reported at 6:57 p.m. Saturday at 622 Bridge Ave.

A burglary was reported at 8:37 p.m. Saturday at 321 Sibley Ave.

A storage unit was reported broken into at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at 201 St. Thomas Ave. RC cars were reported missing.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Adam Alan Penhollow, 45, on warrants after a traffic stop at 10:33 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Olsen Drive and Sorensen Road.

Police arrested Marlen Idalia Figuera, 23, on a Steele County warrant at 2:06 a.m. Sunday at 314 Euclid Ave.