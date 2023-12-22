1 arrested for trespassing, obstructing and other reports

Dec. 21—Police arrested Travis Thomas Stigney, 37, for trespassing and obstructing the legal process at 4:32 a.m. Wednesday at 404 Fountain St.

Juveniles cited for vape, marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for a vape device on school property at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 and an e-cigarette device on school property at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday on 18th Street in Albert Lea regarding the purchase of a vehicle.

Generator reported stolen

A generator was reported stolen at 9:28 a.m. Wednesday at 81027 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward.