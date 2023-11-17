1 arrested after truck drives into Subway in Fowler, police say

FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving inside a Subway location in Fowler, according to the Fowler Police Department.

Officers say they received a call for a traffic collision at a Subway located at 125 N Sumner Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Updates on the call said there was someone possibly injured.

Upon arrival, officers say they saw a white pick-up truck inside the left side of the restaurant. When officers got inside the restaurant, they found an individual lying on the ground with minor injuries.

Officers say the preliminary investigation indicates the driver was intoxicated. There was only one employee behind the counter and the man found lying on the ground was a customer who was sitting at a table eating.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.