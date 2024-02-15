1 arrested on warrant, drug possession and other reports

Feb. 15—Police arrested Pah Ne Gay, 21, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday at 911 S. Newton Ave.

Juvenile cited for marijuana e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a marijuana e-cigarette on school property at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday at Southwest Middle School.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday from someone who came into the Law Enforcement Center lobby that a person had made a cash app account in her name and taken over $500.

1 cited for fleeing on foot

Police cited Andrea Jean Anderson, 52, for fleeing on foot at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 302 E. Fifth St.