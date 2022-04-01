1 arrested on warrant, fifth-degree possession

Apr. 1—Police arrested Juan Manuel Bueno Guzman, 27, on a local warrant and fifth-degree possession at 5:49 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Main Street and St. Peter Avenue.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes, marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:28 a.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane. A second juvenile was cited at 11:22 a.m. Thursday, and a third was cited at 2:53 p.m.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 9:44 a.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Chair taken

A chair was reported taken at 4:17 p.m. Thursday at 221 E. Clark St.