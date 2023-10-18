1 arrested after woman killed in south Charlotte shooting

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was killed in south Charlotte.

It happened on Oct. 7 on Park Crossing Drive. At the scene, Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned that two people, a man and a woman, were both shot. The woman was taken to the hospital in a private car and died from her injuries. The man had life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers arrested 21-year-old Jaydon Bakari Turay on Monday.

PREVIOUS: 2 shot, 1 killed in south Charlotte, police say

Turay was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police also confirmed to Channel 9 that Turay was the second victim who had been shot that day.

No further information was released.

