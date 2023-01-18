Lubbock Police Department

A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Seguin in connection with a deadly New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that seriously wounded a 43-year-old man.

Julio Jimenez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force about 3 p.m, according to a Lubbock police news release.

He was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a count of aggravated assault wit ha deadly weapon, parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

Jimenez's arrest stems from a Lubbock police investigation into a shots fired call about 1:53 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, the release states.

Responding officers found Jose Ramirez suffering serious injury. He was taken by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center, the release states.

The release did not disclose a motive for the shooting saying the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 arrested in New Year's Day shooting