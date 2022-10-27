UPDATE 3-Iran will retaliate after attack on shrine, says Revolutionary Guard commander

·3 min read

(Releads with Revolutionary Guards commander)

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) -

Iran will retaliate after an attack claimed by Islamic State on a shrine that killed 15 people, the commander of the country's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday

The assault will add pressure on the government which has faced relentless demonstrations by people from all layers of society since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on Sept. 16.

"We firmly declare: the fire of revenge of the people of Iran will finally catch up with them and punish them for their shameful deeds," Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Iranian officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz. State media blamed "takfiri terrorists" - a label Tehran uses for hardline Sunni Muslim militants such as Islamic State.

Islamic State, which once posed a security threat across the Middle East, has claimed previous violence in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Wednesday's killing of Shi'ite pilgrims came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with increasingly strident protesters marking 40 days since Amini's death.

The demonstrations have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, drawing many Iranians into the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The human rights group Hengaw said two young men were shot dead by police during protests in Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan province, and the northwestern city of Mahabad during demonstrations across Iran on Wednesday. Reuters could not verify the report.

State media said a Revolutionary Guards member and a Bassij militiaman were to be buried on Thursday after being shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in Zahedan, capital of the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province which has been a hotbed of protests by Iran's Baluch minority.

The authorities, who have accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call "riots", have yet to declare a death toll, but state media have said about 30 members of the security forces have been killed.

The activist news agency HRANA said in a posting that at least 252 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 36 minors.

It said 30 members of the security forces were killed and more than 13,800 people had been arrested as of Wednesday in protests in 122 cities and towns and some 109 universities.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for the Shiraz attack, and President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond, according to state media.

CCTV footage broadcast on state TV on Thursday showed the attacker entering the shrine after hiding an assault rifle in a bag and shooting as worshippers tried to flee and hide in corridors.

He was shown being arrested by police after being shot and injured. State media said he was not Iranian, but did not give his nationality.

Officials have called three days of mourning in the southern province of Fars, after the attack in the provincial capital of Shiraz. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Nick Macfie)

Recommended Stories

  • Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

    A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. The penalty issued by King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North was the maximum allowed for more than 800 violations of Washington's Fair Campaign Practices Act, passed by voters in 1972 and later strengthened by the Legislature. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the maximum was appropriate considering his office previously sued Facebook in 2018 for violating the same law.

  • Yellen to visit Cleveland to tout Biden efforts to revive U.S. manufacturing

    In the latest of a series of campaign-influenced economic speeches ahead of Nov. 8 U.S. congressional elections, Yellen will discuss the growth of Ohio manufacturing brought about by recent legislation enabling hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of investments in infrastructure, semiconductors, research and clean energy technology. Yellen will join Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, to deliver at the opening of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET), a Cleveland-based non-profit incubator for small and midsized manufacturers.

  • Italy's fascist past under scrutiny a century after putsch

    Never has Italy’s failure to come to terms with its fascist past been more evident as it marks the 100th anniversary Friday of the March on Rome that brought totalitarian dictator Benito Mussolini to power, a date that has only gained more scrutiny as the first postwar government led by a far-right party with a neo-fascist past takes office. The symbolism looks troubling: Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party controversially retains the emblem of a flame used by the fascists; her party's co-founder, Ignazio La Russa, whose middle name is Benito and whose home office is awash in fascist memorabilia, is the elected speaker of Parliament’s upper house.

  • Man whose fireworks led to botched LAPD detonation sentenced

    A South Los Angeles man whose cache of illegal fireworks blew up a neighborhood in a bungled police bomb squad detonation, injuring 17 people and displacing dozens, was sentenced Wednesday to five months in federal prison. Arturo Ceja III, 27, was sentenced in federal court, more than a year after he pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of explosives, from Nevada to California, without a license.

  • Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz trade terms shouldn’t affect quarterback decision

    The Commanders will be in better shape in the 2023 NFL draft if Carson Wentz misses significant playing time. But head coach Ron Rivera isn’t ready to concede that could play a part in determining when or if Wentz gets the starting quarterback job back from Taylor Heinicke. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent [more]

  • Israeli strike at Iranian drone assembly site in Syria unlikely to help Ukraine, says military expert

    An Israeli strike at the Iranian drone manufacturing plant in Syria is unlikely help Ukraine, Azeri military expert Agil Rustamzade said in an interview with NV on Oct. 25.

  • Boris Johnson sends short message of congratulations to Rishi Sunak

    Boris Johnson has urged Conservatives to give Rishi Sunak "their full and wholehearted support" as he congratulated him on winning the Conservative leadership race.

  • A Memphis man died fighting in Ukraine. His body is closer to returning home

    The remains of a Memphis man killed fighting Russian invaders in Ukraine have been recovered

  • Rouble gains as central bank set to end rate-cutting cycle

    After two weeks of gains that have added more than 10% to the local stock market, Russian stocks advanced slightly on Thursday morning. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2% to 1,091.1 points.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Set for Key Speech After Nuclear Exercises

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a major appearance at the annual Valdai discussion club Thursday, a day after overseeing scheduled nuclear exercises that tested a “massive” retaliatory strike.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineKsenia Sobchak,

  • Georgia’s Attorney General Race Could Decide If Pregnant People End up in Prison

    This summer, Georgia became the first state in the nation to formally recognize embryos as “persons” six weeks into a pregnancy. That means anyone who self-induces an abortion, as well some people who may miscarry or experience stillbirth, can be charged with homicide.

  • NASA begins UFO study

    The space agency is looking into what, or who, else may be out there in the universe. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak has the story.

  • Diane Kruger, 46, Has Ultra-Sculpted Legs In A Minidress In These Pics

    Diane Kruger hit New York City in a chic, black minidress and kitten heels that accentuated her long, strong legs. The actress hits the gym four days a week.

  • Samsung boss Jay Y. Lee to build on late father's legacy

    As Samsung Electronics' de facto leader Jay Y. Lee steps up as chairman, daunting tasks await the executive seeking to build on the work of his father, who turned a copycat appliance maker into the world's biggest chip and smartphone manufacturer. Samsung said on Thursday its board of directors appointed Lee as executive chairman, a symbolic move confirming that South Korea's most valuable company will be officially run by the third generation of its founding family. The appointment follows his release from jail last year for bribery convictions, of which he has since been pardoned, allowing him to formally assume the leadership role he has held since his father, the late patriarch and Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun-hee, was hospitalised in 2014.

  • Saudi Swagger Stands Apart in World Full of Doom-Laden Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Pessimism about the state of the world has been front and center as leaders of global finance gather in Saudi Arabia this week, but with the host nation a striking exception to the general gloom.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe kingdom is enjoying its m

  • Iran protests against regime reach day 40 as protesters fired upon by security forces

    An estimated 50,000 people showed up at the grave of Mahsa Amini, Wednesday, who was allegedly killed by the Islamic Republic's morality police for failing to properly cover her hair. Amini died 40 days ago today.

  • Iranian Women on Taking Their Country Back

    After years of repression, an explosive new protest movement is taking off, and it's led by women and girls.

  • Protesters mark 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

    The U.S. imposed new sanctions against Iranian officials who've cracked down on protests. Demonstrators marked 40 days since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested for not wearing a head scarf properly, died in police custody.

  • Iran will retaliate after attack on shrine, says Revolutionary Guard commander

    The assault will add pressure on the government which has faced relentless demonstrations by people from all layers of society since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on Sept. 16. "We firmly declare: the fire of revenge of the people of Iran will finally catch up with them and punish them for their shameful deeds," Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Iranian officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan blocks Jan. 6 panel from getting Arizona Republican's records

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme Court to intervene after lower courts declined to bar telephone carrier T-Mobile from complying with a subpoena issued by the Democratic-led House of Representatives committee seeking three months of her call records.