1 Austin shooting suspect is in custody and another remains at large after injuring 14 people

Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in the Sixth Street entertainment district area of Austin, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2021. Reuters/Nuri Vallbona

Austin police have arrested one suspect in the downtown shooting that hurt 14 people.

Authorities said one other suspect remains at large.

Most of the victims were "innocent bystanders," police said.

The Austin Police Department said in a statement that the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force helped with the arrest and that officials are following up on leads to find the remaining suspect.

The shooting occurred in downtown Austin around 1:24 a.m., police said. At least two of the victims were in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, 12 were stable, and "almost all" were believed to be innocent bystanders, according to Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

Chacon told reporters at a press conference the shooting occurred in an entertainment district packed with restaurants and bars.

He said he believed the shooting was an "isolated incident between two parties" and that investigators were still working with victims to determine their involvement.

Chacon added that officers had already been in the area when the shots rang out and they quickly began life-saving measures, including applying tourniquets to stanch bleeding and performing CPR.

Officers also transported six victims to the hospital in their police vehicles to get them there more quickly, he said.

Chacon said that recent staffing shortages affected officers' ability to respond to other incidents while a mass shooting downtown unfolded.

"It is making it hard, I'll just tell you that. It is making it very hard for us to continue staffing at these levels, even if we continue offering overtime to these officers," he said. "We are slowing down because we have fewer officers."

