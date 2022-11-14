UPDATE 1-Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday

Alasdair Pal and Lewis Jackson
·1 min read

(Adds background and context, changes key words for media clients)

By Alasdair Pal and Lewis Jackson

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.

Albanese and Xi are in Bali, Indonesia, for a meeting of G20 leaders.

"Australia will put forward our own position. I look forward to having a constructive discussion with President Xi tomorrow," Albanese told media after arriving in Bali on Monday.

Diplomatic ties between Australia and China have deteriorated sharply in recent years, with Beijing imposing sanctions on some imports of Australian goods and reacting angrily to Canberra calling for an international inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Leaders of the two countries last met when Albanese's predecessor, Scott Morrison, met briefly with Xi at the G20 in 2019, according to Australia's foreign ministry.

Albanese spoke briefly with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a summit in Cambodia on Sunday, while the foreign ministers of both countries also spoke last week. (Reporting by Alasdair Pal and Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers

    Indonesia's president vowed Sunday not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, saying as his country took over the chairmanship of the influential Association of Southeast Asian Nations that it would not become “a proxy to any powers.” Joko Widodo said the 10-nation bloc with a combined population of some 700 million people “must be a dignified region” and “uphold the values of humanity and democracy” — principles that have been challenged by last year’s military takeover in Myanmar and concerns about human rights in Cambodia. As China has grown more assertive in the Asia-Pacific and pressed its claim to the self-governing democracy of Taiwan, the U.S. has pushed back, leading to increasing tensions.

  • Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping

    President Joe Biden promised to avoid conflict with the Chinese government on Sunday, even as US ally Japan accused Xi Jinping of infringing on Japan's sovereignty.

  • Indonesia Oct trade surplus seen at $4.5 billion as global trade weakens- Reuters poll

    Indonesia's trade surplus is seen narrowing slightly in October to $4.5 billion, amid weakening in global trade and moderating commodity prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Exports from Southeast Asia's biggest economy have been buoyed since last year by high commodity prices, but prices of some key commodities like palm oil have been declining in the past few months. Export growth was seen at 13.85% annually in October, slower than September's 20.28%, while imports were seen up 23.62% on a yearly basis, versus 22.02% in September.

  • China’s Big Tech Becomes Target for Investors Fearing Missing Out

    (Bloomberg) -- What do you do when China’s fast-moving markets offer investors a taste of the rebound they’ve been longing for? Buy the country’s beaten-down technology stocks.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are Giving Up on Crypto Markets Go

  • Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private military group, was responding to an unverified video distributed on Telegram that showed a man identified as a former Wagner mercenary being executed after admitting that he had changed sides in September to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, the man, who gave his name as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, was shown with his head taped to a brick wall.

  • Donald Trump Makes A Mockery Of His Election Freakout With Doozy Of A Typo

    The former president's online rant packed significantly less of a punch because of a hilariously misspelled word.

  • Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 percent of votes counted

    Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead over Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial race has narrowed to just 1 percentage point with 93 percent of the state’s vote tallied. The two candidates are now separated by just 26,000 votes, five days after last week’s election. Hobbs’ lead stood at about 36,000 votes earlier in the day. Despite…

  • Nancy Pelosi said the GOP response to the attack on her husband was 'disgraceful' and people have told her it influenced their vote

    Pelosi called the GOP response "ridiculous" and "disrespectful," adding that the assault itself was traumatic enough for her family.

  • Ukraine Latest: Yellen Warns Russia Risks ‘Shut In’ of Some Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are Giving Up on Crypto Markets Going MainstreamUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it’s “very likely” that European Union sanctions will force Russia to offer some crude oil exports at a pri

  • It's not looking good for Kari Lake. I picture John McCain laughing his head off

    Kari Lake didn't want moderate Republican voters and it appears they're returning the favor. Barring a miracle, she's done.

  • CNN and Sky News journalists stripped of their accreditation for reporting from Kherson

    Several journalists working for foreign media have been stripped of their accreditation for reporting from liberated Kherson. Source: Detector Media; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: On Sunday, a post appeared on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine saying that "a number of media representatives who have broken the rules on working in the area of ​​hostilities have had their work permits revoked and their press cards invalidated.

  • Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who led the campaign arm to elect GOP senators, called the 2022 midterms a 'complete disappointment'

    "I think we've got to reflect now. What didn't happen?" Scott said on Friday while on Fox News. "I think we didn't have enough of a positive message."

  • George Conway says he doesn't think Ron DeSantis will run for president because there's no 'upside' to wading into a 'mud fest to end all mud fests'

    Conway said that DeSantis, at 44, is young enough to wait for an opportune moment, rather than go into an all-out slugfest against Trump now.

  • With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point

    Republicans' chief requirement for Georgia's Senate seat was someone who'd vote with them no matter what. Walker fits the bill

  • Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race

    The election was still too close to call Saturday, with 34,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from GOP opponent Kari Lake.

  • Partisans in Crimea claim they killed 30 invaders in hospitals

    The guerilla movement ATESH (movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars) claimed on Telegram on Nov. 12 that its activists had killed 30 Russian servicemen who were being treated in hospitals in Simferopol, in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea.

  • Pence to Muir: Trump's words on 1/6 'endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said in an exclusive interview with ABC's "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir that former President Donald Trump's rhetoric was "reckless" as a mob of his supporters ransacked the Capitol last year -- with Pence and others temporarily forced into hiding. Pence said he was "angered" over a tweet from Trump as the insurrection unfolded, when the former president said he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done" after he rebuffed pressure to not certify now-President Joe Biden's 2020 victory. In an exclusive interview at the former vice president's home in Indiana, Muir also pressed Pence on whether Trump should ever be in the White House again, whether Pence will run for president, whether Trump hurt Republicans in the midterms and what Pence makes of authorities saying classified documents were taken from the White House.

  • Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run

    The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples wed the Lebanese American businessman on Saturday after nearly two years of being engaged

  • Hong Kong protest song replaces China anthem at S. Korea rugby match

    Hong Kong's government reacted with fury on Monday after a popular democracy protest song was played instead of the Chinese national anthem for the city's team at a rugby sevens tournament in South Korea.

  • Trump Wants McConnell Out for Failing to Stop Him From Screwing Up the Midterms

    The former president desperately wants to pin responsibility for the GOP's abysmal performance on the Senate minority leader