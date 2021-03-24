UPDATE 1-After backlash, Merkel calls new talks on German lockdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds details, background)

BERLIN, March 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called an unexpected meeting with leaders of the federal states for Wednesday morning to discuss the coronavirus pandemic after they agreed on Tuesday to extend the lockdown to April 18.

At talks on Monday with the leaders of Germany's 16 states, Merkel had pushed for a tougher stance to fight the pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in the infection rate.

But state premiers pushed back at the talks that ran into the early hours of Tuesday, only agreeing to call on citizens to stay at home for five days over the the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the pandemic.

The move drew criticism from all sides, with businesses lamenting the extended lockdown and medical experts saying the new measures were not tough enough to prevent the exponential spread of more infectious variants of the virus.

Armin Laschet, the leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats and the premier of Germany's most populous state, told the regional parliament he expected a very critical discussion about what had happened during the talks earlier this week.

Merkel's CDU has come under increasing fire for its handling of the pandemic due to the slow pace of vaccinations and a corruption scandal over the procurement of face masks, hurting its poll ratings ahead of a national election in September.

Germany reported another 15,813 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,690,523, while the death toll rose by 248 to 75,212.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, which the government has used as a key metric to decide on lockdown steps, was stable at 108. (Reporting by Holger Hansen and Andreas Rinke, writing by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Thomas Escritt)

Recommended Stories

  • Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge

    World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite. Rising concerns over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic amid slow vaccine rollouts in Europe hurt oil and travel companies as investors priced in a longer road to economic recovery. Germany extended its lockdown until April 18, and Chancellor Angela Merkel urged citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holiday.

  • Tanzania country profile

    Provides an overview of Tanzania, including key facts and events as well as news

  • Neuer challenges Germany to throw down marker, Kroos drops out

    Captain Manuel Neuer wants Germany to prove themselves in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, but their plans were dealt a blow Tuesday as Toni Kroos withdrew with injury.

  • Japan urges support for fire-hit Renesas as global chip woes deepen

    Japan has called on equipment makers to help one of its biggest chipmakers restore production, the latest government move aimed at easing a semiconductor shortage that has hit production at car companies and is now pressuring makers of electronic devices. A chip plant owned by Renesas Electronics Corp was hit by fire last week and replacing damaged machines could take several months. Underscoring the severity of the crisis, Hyundai Motor Co, until recently one of the automakers least affected due to prudent stockpiling, is facing curbs to production from April, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

  • AstraZeneca’s new COVID-19 vaccine trial data will give the shot a U.S. boost

    The COVID-19 vaccine of the U.K.-Swedish pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca has shown robust results in its U.S. trial, the company said on Monday.

  • Germany’s Easter Curbs Shows Europe’s Running Out of Answers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered a five-day lockdown over Easter in one of Germany’s toughest moves since the start of the pandemic, highlighting the sudden deterioration in Europe’s efforts to contain the coronavirus.Just a few weeks after the spread appeared under control, a new spike in infections and sputtering vaccinations have led to France and Italy expanding lockdowns. The Netherlands will likely extend curbs later on Tuesday while in Hungary, hospitals are calling for help from untrained volunteers.The region’s darkening outlook will be reflected in a joint statement by European Union leaders on Thursday, when they discuss the pandemic, which has taken a turn for the worse because of aggressive Covid-19 strains.“The epidemiological situation remains serious, also in the light of the challenges posed by variants,” leaders will say, according to the latest draft of their communique seen by Bloomberg. “Restrictions, including as regards non-essential travel, must therefore be upheld for the time being.”Plans to hold the summit in person were abruptly shelved last week, and the meeting will instead take place by video conference, in a move that encapsulates the worsening situation.Infections in Belgium -- where EU summits are normally held -- have risen by more than 40% on a weekly basis, according to the latest available data. Germany’s contagion rate has nearly doubled in the past month.In the radical Easter shutdown of Europe’s largest economy, all shops will be shuttered from April 1 for five days, except for food stores which will open on April 3. Adding next Thursday to Germany’s Easter weekend could end up costing Germany up to 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) in lost output, according to the Cologne Institute for Economic Research.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The delay has a modest impact on our forecasts for 2Q growth. But with the ink still drying on those projections, the risks are already accumulating to the downside.”-Jamie Rush. To read his report, click hereEuropean stocks dropped on Tuesday on fears that the flare up in infections could delay the region’s rebound from the steepest recession in living memory.A gauge of European leisure and travel stocks has been falling for three consecutive days -- the longest streak since January -- amid concerns that yet another tourist season may be lost, a sharp contrast to last week’s optimism, when the STOXX 600 Travel & Leisure reached record highs.After more than 11 hours of tense talks that ended early Tuesday, Merkel and state leaders extended Germany’s current lockdown measures until April 18 but failed to reach an agreement on tougher measures such as curfews in hard-hit areas and establish rules for domestic travel.With officials increasingly at odds with how to proceed, opinion polls suggest the public is becoming more and more disgruntled with the government’s handling of the crisis just six months ahead of September’s national election.“We are now in a very, very serious situation,” Merkel said at a news conference that started just after 2:30 a.m. in Berlin. “The case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive-care beds are filling up again.”The situation is even more severe in Hungary, which has run out of doctors and nurses to deal with a record number of Covid-19 patients, forcing hospitals to seek volunteers without any medical training.Greece, which has lobbied EU leaders heavily to approve a vaccine pass that will ease leisure travel for those inoculated, began drafting private-practice doctors this week, using national security legislation to help its stretched public-health system.Hospitals are filling up as Europe struggles to ramp up vaccine campaigns. The EU and the U.K. seek to de-escalate a dispute over supplies that could see exports to Britain blocked from AstraZeneca Plc’s plant in the Netherlands. A messy suspension of the shot last week by Germany and other countries added to the confusion.The EU has administered doses covering 6.6% of the population, less than a third of what the U.K. has managed, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.The European Commission kept up pressure on AstraZeneca when a senior health official appeared before EU lawmakers on Tuesday. Sandra Gallina said she remained “unhappy” with the company, repeating remarks from Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the bloc would use all the tools at its disposal to get doses.“There’s no holiday, there’s no weekend for vaccination,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been criticized for a slow rollout, said on Tuesday during a visit to an immunization center in the northern city of Valenciennes, pledging that students, firemen, nurses and retired doctors would be able to give shots.‘Control System’The bloc’s drugs regulator vowed to continue investigating reports of blood clots after vaccination to ensure safety, Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, told EU lawmakers on Tuesday. It’s also working to speed up clearance of updated shots to better protect against new variants.“Vaccines will help us to control this pandemic,” Cooke said. “I want to reassure you and the public that there is a control system in place to ensure that the vaccines that we all receive are safe, efficacious and of high quality.”What Merkel termed the “third wave” of the pandemic appears to be gathering pace, but she offered few new concrete steps to beyond the Easter lockdown, reiterating instead an urgent appeal for citizens to stay at home.“We want to avoid our health system becoming overburdened,” she said. “We have managed that throughout this long pandemic journey, and we have to manage that in the coming weeks.”(Updates with market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Niger suffers deadliest raids by suspected jihadists

    The death toll from co-ordinated attacks on three villages rises to 137 - the worst of its kind.

  • VW's Skoda to invest 2.5 billion euros in new technologies over next five years

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen Group, said on Wednesday it would invest around 2.5 billion euros over the next five years on future technologies, with more than half going to electric vehicle investment. Skoda said it expected a rebound in performance in 2021. In reporting 2020 results, the Czech carmaker, seen as a bellwether for the export-oriented economy, said it planned investments of 1.4 billion euros into electromobility development as part of its five-year investment plan.

  • Elderly Asian woman who fought off attack to donate big donations

    Xiao Zhen Xie, 75, turned the tables on the man who attacked her. When the news went viral, donations poured in. Now, she's donating them -- more than $900,00, to fight anti-Asian racism.

  • Bueckers and UConn top Syracuse 83-47, advance to Sweet 16

    Once Paige Bueckers and UConn got rolling, Syracuse couldn't stop them and now the Huskies are heading back to a familiar place — the Sweet 16. Bueckers scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half and Aaliyah Edwards added 19 to help No. 1 seed UConn beat eighth-seeded Syracuse 83-47 on Tuesday night and advance to the regional semifinals of the women's NCAA Tournament for the 27th straight season.

  • Man finds shrimp tails in cereal that company tries to pass off as sugar

    Karp says he found ‘weird little strings’ and other unknown substances at the bottom of taped-up cereal bag

  • A complete timeline of bridal designer Hayley Paige's months-long legal battle with JLM Couture

    Hayley Paige Gutman's issues with JLM reached a boiling point when the company sued the designer over her use of her brands' social-media accounts.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • QAnon followers already claiming Colorado mass shooting was a ‘false flag’ event: ‘Nobody died’

    ‘This was 100 per cent fake fake,’ one Telegram user baselessly claims

  • Bernie Sanders says he isn’t comfortable with Trump being banned from Twitter

    Vermont senator admits he does not have a concrete solution for how to balance censorship with affirmative action against online hate

  • President Meghan Markle? Sussexes team up with member of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign

    ‘Close friend’ said last year that ‘if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president’

  • Fire destroys thousands of homes in Rohingya camps

    A huge fire caused widespread damage as it swept through Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, southern Bangladesh.People scrambled to recover their possessions amid thousands of burning shanties and tents as they ran for their lives.The UN said health centers and other facilities were also destroyed.A Rohingya leader in Cox's Bazar said he saw several dead bodies and that thousands of huts had burned down.More than a million Rohingya live in the mainland camps in southern Bangladesh.The vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 from a military-led crackdown that U.N investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent."Myanmar denies these charges.The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high.Another large blaze tore through the camp in January.This one is the largest yet.

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment