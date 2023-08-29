CMPD: Suspect in SWAT situation accused of sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint

A man at the center of a SWAT situation in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT Team was out in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon after someone barricaded themselves inside a home. It happened on Columbus Circle, which is off Freedom Drive.

By about 2 p.m., the situation appeared to have been resolved. Police said the standoff with officers went on for six hours and ended after the suspect shot himself.

CMPD said the suspect at the center was wanted on felony charges in a sexual assault case. Detectives said they tried to contact him just before 8 a.m. Tuesday but when they arrived at his home, he had barricaded himself inside.

While he was inside the home, officers tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with him, CMPD said. They even coordinated with the suspect’s family and an outside agency to try to resolve the standoff peacefully. Eventually, they were able to take out warrants against him in connection with the reported sex assault.

Then after 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers heard gunfire inside the home. When they went inside with MEDIC, they found the suspect had shot himself and also found a gun nearby. No one else was in the home.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 obtained a copy of the police report connected to the incident. It shows a 47-year-old woman reported being forced into a car at gunpoint, taken to an unknown location, and raped at gunpoint.

The incident was reported near a gas station on Beatties Ford Road around 10 p.m. on Monday. The victim in that case was taken to the hospital with bruises and scratches.

Detectives are still trying to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police have not yet shared the suspect’s identity.

This is a developing story.

