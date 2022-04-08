  • Oops!
UPDATE 2-U.S. curbs Russian access to foreign fertilizers and valves

(Adds aircraft restrictions)

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, restricting access to imports of items such as fertilizer and pipe valves as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and Minsk following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's administration also restricted flights of American-made aircraft that are owned, controlled or leased by Belarusians from flying into Belarus "as part of the U.S. government's response to Belarus's actions in support of Russia's aggressive conduct in Ukraine."

The Commerce Department said it will begin requiring Russians and Belarusians to get a special license when seeking to obtain a host of goods from U.S. suppliers and pledged to deny those licenses. The goods include fertilizer, pipe valves, ball bearings and other parts, materials and chemicals.

The administration also said those items made abroad with U.S. tools would also require a U.S. license, which the administration plans to deny. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld Editing by Chris Reese)

