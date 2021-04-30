UPDATE 1-Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

(Adds full quotes, details, file photos available)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. goal remained the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, but noted that the past four administrations had failed to achieve that goal.

"Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain nor will it rely on strategic patience," Psaki said, referring to previous administrations' policies.

Instead the United States would focus on a "calibrated practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy with" North Korea and making "practical progress" that increases the security of the United States and its allies. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Tim Ahmann and Heather Timmons, Editing by Franklin Paul and Nick Zieminski)

