UPDATE 1-Biden says Putin right that US-Russian relations are at low point

NEWQUAY, England,, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was correct to say that relations between their two nations were at their lowest point in years.

"Let me make it clear I think he's right it's a low point, and it depends on how he responds to acting consistent with international norms, which in many cases he has not," Biden told reporters at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

Biden said he had told Putin before being elected he would look at whether the Russian leader had been involved in trying to interfere with the U.S. election.

"I checked it out, so I had access to all the intelligence, he was engaged in those activities, I did respond and made it clear that I'd respond again."

The U.S. president, who will meet Putin in Geneva this week, said they were not looking for conflict but to resolve "actions which we think are inconsistent with international norms."

"The bottom line is that I think the best way to deal with this is for he and I to meet, for he and I to have our discussion - I know you don't doubt that I'll be very straightforward with him about our concerns," Biden said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Michael Holden, editing by William James)