UPDATE 2-Biden says Xi, Putin welcome at climate summit April 22

Steve Holland
·2 min read
(Adds White House statement)

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The United States has invited the leaders of China and Russia to participate in a global summit on climate change in April, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit, according to a White House statement.

Biden told reporters he had not yet spoken to the two leaders about it, "but they know they're invited."

Biden's Earth Day global summit on climate is part of his effort to elevate climate change as a top priority. It will be held virtually given pandemic restrictions and will be live-streamed for public viewing.

Climate change is one area U.S. officials believe it is possible to do business with China and Russia, despite deep differences on a host of other issues.

At his first solo news conference since taking office, Biden on Thursday called Xi and Putin supporters of autocracy.

The White House statement said a key goal of the Earth Day summit and a separate gathering in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November will be to galvanize efforts to keep within reach a goal of limiting planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Biden, speaking as he departed the White House for a weekend at his Delaware home, also said he had just spoken with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, indicating the subject was also the climate summit.

Climate was also a topic when Biden spoke to European leaders on Thursday in a virtual summit of the European Council.

The Biden administration is expected to announce what the White House called "an ambitious 2030 target" for reducing carbon emissions by the time of the summit.

Any target Biden announces is likely to face opposition from Republicans concerned that the Democratic president will sacrifice jobs and economic growth while pursuing his climate plans.

Biden is urging world leaders to use the summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries will contribute to reduced emissions, the White House said.

The summit will bring together 17 countries responsible for 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP. The invitee list of 40 nations includes Canada and Mexico as well as allies in Europe and Asia as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria and South Africa. (Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Eric Beech, Editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell)

  • Montenegro was a success story in troubled Balkan region – now its democracy is in danger

    Celebrating Montenegrin independence on May 21, 2006. Diminar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesTiny Montenegro has long been different from its neighbors in the former Yugoslavia. After a decade of bloody civil wars that included ethnic cleansing and acts of genocide, Yugoslavia in the 1990s split violently along ethnic lines into six different independent republics. But Montenegro escaped the worst of the war and for years remained with Serbia – its dominant, Russian-allied neighbor – as part of the “rump Yugoslavia.” In 2006, Montenegrins voted for independence and separated from Serbia peacefully. Montenegro became a stable and inclusive democracy. It is a mountainous, postage-stamp sized country of 640,000 on the eastern Adriatic Sea. Rather than maintain the Slavic ethnic identity of Serbia, Montenegro made room for all kinds of people. It was home to Montenegrins – who are Orthodox, Muslim, Catholic and atheist – yes, but also Bosniaks, Albanians, Roman-Catholic Croats and Serbs. Montenegro also has a Jewish community. Montenegro’s post-independence leaders in the socialist party worked to build a broad civil society that recognized the many identities of its citizens. Many refugees from the Balkan wars sought safety in Montenegro. Its political system favored neither majorities nor minorities, a value system inherited from Yugoslavia. In 2017, Montenegro joined NATO, the transatlantic security alliance, against Russia’s wishes. It wants to join the European Union. Montenegro’s Balkan success story – and its very national identity – is now in danger after a right-wing coalition aligned with Serbia and Russia took power in December. A language grows and struggles A fight over the Montenegrin language is symbolic of the broader political fight playing out in Montenegro. All the former Yugoslavian republics – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia – share a mutually intelligible language, previously called Serbo-Croatian. The differences among them are comparable to the varieties of English spoken by Americans, Australians, British and South Africans. Since Yugoslavia broke up, each new Balkan nation has used language to create a common political and cultural identity for itself, establishing each language with its distinctive style and standardizing its usage. As my research and others’ show, some were more successful in that effort than others. Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian are now well established as national languages, used in schools, the press, business and government. Montenegrin, however, remains contested. It is embraced by citizens who stand for an inclusive, multi-ethnic Montenegrin society. But those who view Montenegro as fundamentally an extension of the Serbian state consider Montenegrin merely a dialect of Serbian. According to a leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, “Montenegrin does not exist.” Montenegro’s new coalition government seems to side with the Serbs on the language question. In March the new minister of education, science, culture and sports, Vesna Bratić – who identifies as a Serbian nationalist – threatened to close the Faculty of Montenegrin Language and Literature in the old royal capital of Cetinje and has blocked its funding since January. The institute has led efforts to standardize the Montenegrin language and foster scholarship about Montenegrin literature and culture. In a young country still forging its national identity, erasing the Montenegrin language that has bound its people together is akin to eliminating the Montenegrin identity. A nation falls apart Multi-ethnic Montenegro has so far achieved stability through a balancing act that recalled how Yugoslavian premiere Josip Broz Tito ran multi-ethnic Yugoslavia for much of the last century. Yugoslavia, founded in 1918, was dominated by Slavic-speaking Serbs, Croats and Slovenes but was home to many Hungarians and Albanians, among other non-Slavic minorities. It was also divided religiously, between Roman Catholicism – the faith of Slovenians and Croatians – and the Eastern Orthodox Christianity of Serbians, Montenegrins and Macedonians. After the Second World War, Marshal Tito and his Partisans – having driven out Nazi occupiers – led Yugoslavia under socialist rule. For four decades, Tito maintained order and quelled rivalry within Yugoslavia with an iron fist and by careful balancing of conflicting claims for cultural dominance. From the Yugoslavian capital, Belgrade, Tito promoted a one-party system and ideology fostering “brotherhood and unity” among Yugoslavia’s many disparate traditions and communities. Wartime leaders Tito, right, and Winston Churchill, in Split, Yugoslavia, in 1960. Keystone France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images That delicate balance broke down after Tito’s death in 1980. Wars erupted in Yugoslavia along national, ethnic and religious lines. Serbian and Croatian paramilitaries seeking to carve out ethnically pure states carried out ethnic cleansing operations against their rivals in each others’ territories and elsewhere. Bosnia and Herzegovina – fragmented among Catholics, Muslims and Eastern Orthodox – witnessed the gravest atrocities. Refugees from Kosovo cross the mountains on foot to reach Montenegro in 1999. David Brauchli/Sygma via Getty Images History repeats itself Montenegro now seems to be at risk of a similar unraveling with its long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists out of power. While rhetorically supporting Montenegro’s NATO and EU membership, Montenegro’s new political leadership is ideologically aligned with Serbia and Russia. Many Montenegrins are appalled by their young democracy’s unexpected twist of fate. They fear Serbian cultural hegemony will negate their progress in nation-building and move Montenegro away from European values – and toward Russia. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the struggle over Montenegro’s future closely. Russia has traditional cultural and religious ties to Montenegro, and having Montenegro in Putin’s “portfolio” would give Russia access to a Mediterranean port. Montenegro’s ambassador to Russia meets Vladimir Putin in 2018. The two countries have longstanding ties. Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images Some Montenegrins even worry that violent ethnic conflict could begin again anew. For them, the Balkan wars are still a fresh memory. And they’ve seen several democracies in Eastern Europe – Poland and Hungary chief among them – come under autocratic rule. The West learned the hard way 25 years ago that conflict in the former Balkans can end in tragedy. Will this history repeat itself in Montenegro?This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marc L. Greenberg, University of Kansas. Read more:Srebrenica, 25 years later: Lessons from the massacre that ended the Bosnian conflict and unmasked a genocideFrom Macedonia to America: Civics lessons from the former Yugoslavia Marc L. Greenberg has served as a volunteer expert international advisor to the Democratic Alliance of Montenegro, a political group.

  • COVID vaccine clinic opens at Wake Tech’s southern campus. What you need to know.

    StarMed Healthcare will host vaccination clinics Wednesday to Friday as more people become eligible for the shot.

  • Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

    The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. Of the 93,000 people who entered Europe irregularly last year, roughly 92% did so via the Western, Central and Eastern Mediterranean Sea, as well as through the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, often on unseaworthy boats. Arrivals in the Canaries, considered part of the Schengen area, increased by 750% last year.

  • Reminder: The Kardashians Will Have a New Show on Hulu Sooner Than You Think

    Although Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be leaving the airwaves this year, the Kardashian family are moving on to even bigger things: an overall content deal with Hulu! The family signed a deal with Disney and Hulu to produce new content, but the exact details of what that content will be, who will be involved, and when it will debut are all still up in the air.

  • Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea 'will withdraw' troops from Ethiopia in Tigray conflict

    International pressure is growing on Ethiopia to end fighting that has displaced thousands.

  • 'Power for Power': North Korea Returns to a Show of Force

    SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea issued warnings for more than a week. It swore that the Biden administration would pay a “price,” accused it of raising “a stink” on the Korean Peninsula and called Washington’s effort to open a channel of communication a “trick,” vowing to deal with the United States “power for power.” Now, it appears that North Korea is done talking. On Thursday it delivered its latest warning by launching two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast — the first such test by the country in a year and its first significant provocation against the United States under President Joe Biden. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times North Korea confirmed the test Friday, saying that its military hit a target 373 miles away with a newly developed tactical guided missile that used solid fuel and could perform “gliding and pull-up” maneuvers in low-altitude flight. It indicated that the new missile was a modified version of one of the three solid-fuel ballistic missiles that it has tested since 2019. The new solid-fuel missiles, which are on mobile launchers, are easier to transport and hide, take less time to prepare to launch and are harder to intercept because of their maneuverability, missile experts said. The North said its new missile would be a potent deterrent to South Korean and U.S. troops. The launch, which defied the U.N. Security Council’s ban on ballistic missile tests by North Korea, reflected a country resorting again to shows of force, raising tensions to gain leverage as the Biden administration finalizes its North Korea policy review. The test was also seen as a signal to Washington that Pyongyang will carry out more provocative tests, involving longer-range missiles, if it decides that Biden’s policies are unreasonable. “North Korea uses weapons tests strategically, both to make needed improvements to its weapons and to garner global attention,” said Jean H. Lee, a North Korea expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. “With the United States hinting that it will seek to tighten the sanctions regime, North Korea will be looking to expand its arsenal by ramping up testing.” The Biden administration has been reviewing whether to deal with North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats with more sanctions, a new round of dialogue or a mix of both. As the policy review continues — and the possibility that the Biden administration will abandon the summit diplomacy of former President Donald Trump grows — North Korea appears to be “returning to a familiar pattern of using provocations to raise tensions,” Lee said. The North’s maneuvers leave the Biden administration with a difficult choice. Even if it engages North Korea with another round of negotiations, there is no guarantee that the country will give up its nuclear arsenal, which has continued to expand in recent years. In October, North Korea displayed what appeared to be its largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missile during a nighttime military parade in Pyongyang. North Korean hackers stole $316.4 million from 2019 to November 2020, attacking financial institutions and virtual currency exchanges to raise money for its weapons programs, according to U.N. diplomats familiar with the matter. U.S. officials fear that North Korea would simply use more talks to buy time to perfect its nuclear capabilities. But more pressure from the United States is bound to prompt North Korea to attempt more provocative missile launches, and possibly push the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war, as it did in 2017. The regime in Pyongyang, which sees its leader, Kim Jong Un, as a godlike figure, responds strongly to any possible slight from the United States. The ballistic missile test Thursday came a day after senior U.S. officials dismissed an earlier North Korean missile test as “normal military activity.” That test, which occurred Sunday, involved two short-range cruise missiles. Biden said it created “no new wrinkle.” “This latest North Korean missile launch is most likely a reaction to U.S. President Joe Biden’s downplaying and seeming to laugh off their weekend missile tests,” said Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies at the National Interest in Washington. “The Kim regime, just like during the Trump years, will react to even the slightest of what they feel are any sort of loss of face or disparaging comments coming out of Washington.” North Korea conducted its last major weapons tests in late 2017, when it launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that it said was powerful enough to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States. It then abstained from missile tests as Kim engaged in diplomacy with Trump. After a Kim-Trump summit collapsed without a deal in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019, North Korea resumed a series of short-range ballistic missile tests from May 2019 until March of last year, when the tests were halted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump dismissed those short-range tests, touting North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear tests as one of his biggest foreign policy achievements. As details of the Biden administration’s North Korea policy are made available in the coming weeks, North Korea is likely to continue raising tensions, analysts said. Kim “will keep it up through graduated escalation, culminating in an emphatic show of force,” potentially including the flight test of a new, bigger but untested ICBM that North Korea rolled out during a military parade last October, said Lee Sung-yoon, a North Korea expert at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. At a party meeting in January, Kim vowed to further advance his country’s nuclear capabilities, declaring that it would build new solid-fuel ICBMs and make its nuclear warheads lighter and more precise. He called establishing a nuclear force in North Korea “a strategic and predominant goal” against adversaries. Kim also said his foreign policy would focus on “containing and subduing” the United States, “our foremost principal enemy.” He stressed that its North Korea policy “will never change, whoever comes into power in the U.S.” And in recent days North Korea has made its annoyance with the Biden administration abundantly clear. Last week, Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister and his spokeswoman in relations with Washington and Seoul, accused the United States and South Korea of raising “a stink” on the Korean Peninsula with their annual military drills. North Korea also said it felt no need to respond to recent attempts by the Biden administration to establish dialogue, dismissing them as a “delaying-time trick.” On Friday, after a North Korean businessman was extradited from Malaysia to face trial in a U.S. court on charges of money laundering and violating international sanctions, North Korea warned that Washington would pay “a due price.” The series of statements left officials and analysts wondering what would be next. With its missile test Thursday, “North Korea was following up on Kim Yo Jong’s warning,” said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institute, a think tank near Seoul. Analysts are closely watching Washington to see whether Biden’s approach to North Korea will move away from the more direct engagement favored by Trump and toward former President Barack Obama’s “strategic patience,” which meant gradually escalating sanctions. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Seoul last week, he said that the policy review included both “pressure options and potential for future diplomacy,” and that it would be completed in close coordination with South Korea and Japan. He also called on China to use its vast economic influence on North Korea to help roll back its nuclear weapons program. U.S. officials frequently complain that China has failed to crack down on North Korean sanctions evasions that occur in Chinese territorial waters. They have also said that China was probably helping North Korea with the cybertheft it has used to fund its nuclear program in recent years. But the missile test Thursday showed that China’s influence on North Korea remained “limited,” Cheong said. “North Korea believes that if the United States tries to impose sanctions, China will provide cover for it,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden invites Xi, Putin and other leaders to virtual White House climate summit in April

    President Biden has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to join other world leaders at a virtual White House climate summit April 22-23.Why it matters: The White House intends to showcase its climate policies and spur more ambitious actions from other nations as the world remains off course to achieve the global warming goals of the Paris climate agreement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Having China, currently by far the world's biggest emitter of planet-warming greenhouse gases, represented at the meeting is crucial for making progress on this issue. Russia is also a major emitter and a significant producer of fossil fuels that contribute to global warming. The Biden administration is aiming to reset U.S. climate diplomacy, having moved to rejoin the Paris agreement via executive order on his first day in office. Former President Trump had exited that agreement and frequently dismissed the existence and seriousness of human-caused climate change.Others invited to the summit include the leaders of Japan, India and the European Union.What they're saying: "In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition," the White House said in a statement Friday. Between the lines: The White House is aiming to showcase its own ambitious climate goals at the summit by proposing new emissions reduction targets shortly before the meeting. The administration has an overall goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but climate scientists and advocates have called for steep reductions to be made prior to 2030 in order to meet the 2050 goal and hold warming to no more than 1.5. degrees Celsius (or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. In recent weeks, for example, special climate envoy John Kerry has told other countries, including China, that more must be done to reduce emissions by 2030.Be smart: While the emissions targets discussed at this meeting won't be binding, it will be aimed at building momentum for climate diplomacy ahead of the next major round of U.N. climate talks scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.What to watch: The summit will be streamed live for the public. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is media access at the border an issue?

    Access to government-run facilities housing young immigrants on the border with Mexico has caused one of the first tussles between news organizations and the two-month-old administration of Joe Biden. “This is sort of the default that government agencies go to when things are unflattering,” says Freddy Martinez, policy analyst for Open the Government, an organization that argues for government transparency. News organizations say they have repeatedly sought access and been blocked.

  • Deadly tornadoes cut path of destruction across Alabama, Georgia

    A deadly supercell thunderstorm spawned a long-tracking tornado across parts of Alabama on Thursday, just a week after another round of severe weather left extensive damage across the Southeast. At least six fatalities have been reported from the day, five of which came from outside of Birmingham, Alabama's most populous city, as scenes of destruction flooded social media in the hours after the storms hit. The other death came in Coweta County, Georgia, early Friday morning. In all, Thursday saw 23 tornado reports according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Mississippi saw one twister and Georgia reported five as Alabama took the brunt of the day's severity, totaling 17 tornadoes on the day. The storm first spawned a tornado south of Tuscaloosa around midday Thursday, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada said, with the tornado threat continuing as the storm trekked northeastward. As it moved just south of Birmingham, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a rare tornado emergency, typically reserved for the most extreme situations when there is a high risk to lives and property due to a confirmed tornado. Shortly before 2 p.m. CDT, a large tornado tracked through the southeastern area of Birmingham, Alabama, leaving trees snapped and power lines downed across communities in its wake. A house in Eagle Point, Alabama, was completely destroyed after a tornado moved through the area on March 25, 2021. (Twitter/ @kellibrookemac) The Pelham Police Department in Shelby County stressed for people to stay off the roads and to stay away from tornado-damaged areas, and also confirmed that several homes had been damaged in the area and there had been "extensive damage" in the Crosscreek community. The storm continued taking a west-to-northeast trajectory across the state, triggering reports of tornadoes rising in Hale, Bibb, St. Clair, Shelby, which borders Birmingham, and Calhoun counties. In Georgia, a tornado emergency was prompted in the Atlanta suburb of Newnan just after midnight and several reports of downed trees and power lines soon emerged, according to The Associated Press. "It's still dark so it's hard to assess all of the damage but we believe we have 30 broken poles," Newnan Utilities general manager Dennis McEntire said. "We serve about 10,000 customers and about half are without electricity right now." McEntire added that the damage from the storm was so severe that it would take days to fully piece the electrical system together again. Drone footage over the Newnan area captured the widespread destruction left behind by the twister, as many homes, offices and school buildings throughout the city were left crumbled or without roofs. Entire streets saw demolition from the severe weather, leaving weeks worth of cleanup ahead. On Friday morning, Coweta County authorities reported one fatality from Thursday's storms, raising the total outbreak death toll to at least six. "We had a pretty catastrophic storm hit our town last night," Coweta County EMA Michael Terrell said Friday morning. The Newnan High School received extensive damage and the impact was so severe in that area of the town that officials were forced to block access to the public. According to 11Alive, Newnan Fire Chief Stephen Brown said the damage was "overwhelming" and crews needed to go door-to-door to check on residents. Although it's not unheard of for tornadoes to impact the northern Georgia region, Terrell said that as the sun came up on Friday and the full scope of damage was better understood, the findings may be shocking. "I kind of think about this kind of stuff when you look out in the Midwest, Oklahoma," he said of the impact. "I think you're going to see that same kind of damage here and when you look around Newnan and our county." After a tornado reportedly tracked near the towns of Ohatchee and Wellington, Alabama, about 60 miles east of Birmingham, the Calhoun County coroner confirmed at least five fatalities in the area, according to 6WBRC. The coroner added that three family members were killed in the same house and the fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth fatality was reported along Wellington Road. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade reported at least two injuries in the area, according to WVTM13. He added that multiple structures in the area had also been damaged or destroyed. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Between the tornado emergencies and warnings, the NWS office in Birmingham, Alabama, posted Thursday evening over Twitter that a tornado had moved just south of its office. Despite the wind gusts reaching up to 46 knots, or 54 mph, the building still had commercial power after the storm had passed. As ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann covered the severe weather event unfolding across his state, a moment came when he had to briefly step off camera. "The reason I had to step out, we had major damage at my house," Spann said upon returning to the broadcast a few minutes later. "My wife is OK, but the tornado came right through there and it's not good, it's bad. It's bad." After sharing the news, he carried on with his coverage of the storm. A GoFundMe page aimed at raising money to help Spann has since been launched. "James Spann is an incredible meteorologist from Alabama," said Andre Brooks, the creator of the page. A radar image after a storm passed Newnan, Georgia, where a tornado touched down and caused damage. (AccuWeather) Spann later released a statement that his wife was in the home when it was hit by the tornado, but she was safe because she was in their in-home shelter. "While we lost many trees, the home is intact and we will not have to 'rebuild,'" Spann said. "Please consider helping others across the state who have much more serious damage." This event marks the second time this month that storm-weary residents across the Southeast have found themselves in a "high-risk" area, a warning that's already considered rare for the SPC to issue. The SPC released its most urgent warning Thursday, March 25, a week after issuing its last warning at the same level. This was the first time since 1991 that the SPC had issued its most urgent warning for two separate events during the month of March. A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YuKeLa3Bml— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 25, 2021 By midday, National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters issued a tornado watch across Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee, due to what they called a "particularly dangerous situation" with the potential severity of the anticipated storms. The watch stretched across an area that is home to more than 5 million people. The watch was followed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declaring a state of emergency for 46 of the state's 67 counties, which included the cities of Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. "This severe weather event, coupled with the COVID-19 public health emergency, poses extraordinary conditions of disaster and of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property within the state," Ivey's statement said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • At least 5 dead as multiple tornadoes pummel Alabama; 7 Southern states in path of severe weather

    At least five people died Thursday as multiple tornadoes touched down in Alabama, the second line of storms to slam the state in weeks.

  • U.S. senators push for broader Iran deal, not return to nuclear pact

    Forty-three U.S. senators, many of whom opposed the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, appealed to President Joe Biden on Thursday to work toward an international agreement that addresses issues beyond just Tehran's nuclear program. The letter was released as the Democrat Biden's administration explores ways to restore the nuclear pact that Iran signed with the United States and other world powers, but was abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, a Republican who reimposed sanctions. Iran retaliated by breaching the terms of the accord in a step-by-step response.

  • Aid groups call on Biden to develop plans to share vaccines

    A coalition of nongovernmental organizations is calling on President Joe Biden to immediately begin developing plans to share an expected surplus of hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world, once U.S. demand for shots is met. Biden has repeatedly said his primary focus is on ensuring all Americans can get vaccinated, and on Thursday he outlined a new goal to deliver 200 million doses cumulatively over his first 100 days in office. In a letter to Biden sent Friday and obtained exclusively by The Associated Press, the groups — 30 NGOs including the ONE Campaign, the International Rescue Committee, Catholic Relief Services and Save the Children — call on Biden's administration to commit to sharing excess doses through the World Health Organization-backed COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, facility.

  • Meth hidden in dog food helps uncover COVID business loan scam in Georgia, feds say

    Ten people are charged after prosecutors say they tried to fraudulently obtain money meant for small businesses.

  • Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

    President Joe Biden is including rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the U.S. hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told The Associated Press. The president is seeking to revive a U.S.-convened forum of the world’s major economies on climate that George W. Bush and Barack Obama both used and Donald Trump let languish.

  • Nasdaq and Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association to Host “The Future of Finance” March 31 with CEOs of OppFi, LendingClub, Finance of America

    The battle for banking is heating up as Fintech companies roll out new lending and financing services. For the largest players, this could bring more high-margin lending and profits for shareholders. It could also make the U.S. more equitable for those with lower credit scores who can’t access traditional loans. Fintech stocks continue to outperform […]

  • This Is Your Brain on Junk Food

    In a legal proceeding two decades ago, Michael Szymanczyk, CEO of tobacco giant Philip Morris, was asked to define addiction. “My definition of addiction is a repetitive behavior that some people find difficult to quit,” he responded. Szymanczyk was speaking in the context of smoking. But a fascinating new book by Michael Moss, an investigative journalist and bestselling author, argues that the tobacco executive’s definition of addiction could apply to our relationship with another group of products that Philip Morris sold and manufactured for decades: highly processed foods. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In his new book, “Hooked,” Moss explores the science behind addiction and builds a case that food companies have painstakingly engineered processed foods to hijack the reward circuitry in our brains, causing us to overeat and helping to fuel a global epidemic of obesity and chronic disease. Moss suggests that processed foods like cheeseburgers, potato chips and ice cream are not only addictive, but that they can be even more addictive than alcohol, tobacco and drugs. The book draws on internal industry documents and interviews with industry insiders to argue that some food companies in the past couple of decades became aware of the addictive nature of their products and took drastic steps to avoid accountability, such as shutting down important research into sugary foods and spearheading laws preventing people from suing food companies for damages. In another cynical move, Moss writes, food companies beginning in the late 1970s started buying a slew of popular diet companies, allowing them to profit off our attempts to lose the weight we gained from eating their products. Heinz, a processed food giant, bought Weight Watchers in 1978 for $72 million. Unilever, which sells Klondike bars and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, paid $2.3 billion for SlimFast in 2000. Nestle, which makes chocolate bars and Hot Pockets, purchased Jenny Craig in 2006 for $600 million. And in 2010, the private equity firm that owns Cinnabon and Carvel ice cream purchased Atkins Nutritionals, the company that sells low-carb bars, shakes and snacks. Most of these diet brands were later sold to other parent companies. “The food industry blocked us in the courts from filing lawsuits claiming addiction, they started controlling the science in problematic ways, and they took control of the diet industry,” Moss said in an interview. “I’ve been crawling through the underbelly of the processed food industry for 10 years, and I continue to be stunned by the depths of the deviousness of their strategy to not just tap into our basic instincts, but to exploit our attempts to gain control of our habits.” A former reporter for The New York Times and recipient of the Pulitzer Prize, Moss first delved into the world of the processed food industry in 2013 with the publication of “Salt Sugar Fat.” The book explained how companies formulate junk foods to achieve a “bliss point” that makes them irresistible and market those products using tactics borrowed from the tobacco industry. Yet after writing the book, Moss was not convinced that processed foods could be addictive. “I had tried to avoid the word addiction when I was writing ‘Salt Sugar Fat,’” he said. “I thought it was totally ludicrous. How anyone could compare Twinkies to crack cocaine was beyond me.” But as he dug into the science that shows how processed foods affect the brain, he was swayed. One crucial element that influences the addictive nature of a substance and whether or not we consume it compulsively is how quickly it excites the brain. The faster it hits our reward circuitry, the stronger its impact. That is why smoking crack cocaine is more powerful than ingesting cocaine through the nose and smoking cigarettes produces greater feelings of reward than wearing a nicotine patch: Smoking reduces the time it takes for drugs to hit the brain. But no addictive drug can fire up the reward circuitry in our brains as rapidly as our favorite foods, Moss writes. “The smoke from cigarettes takes 10 seconds to stir the brain, but a touch of sugar on the tongue will do so in a little more than a half second, or 600 milliseconds, to be precise,” he writes. “That’s nearly 20 times faster than cigarettes.” This puts the term “fast food” in a new light. “Measured in milliseconds, and the power to addict, nothing is faster than processed food in rousing the brain,” he added. Moss explains that even people in the tobacco industry took note of the powerful lure of processed foods. In the 1980s, Philip Morris acquired Kraft and General Foods, making it the largest manufacturer of processed foods in the country, with products like Kool-Aid, Cocoa Pebbles, Capri Sun and Oreo cookies. But the company’s former general counsel and vice president, Steven Parrish, confided that he found it troubling that it was easier for him to quit the company’s cigarettes than its chocolate cookies. “I’m dangerous around a bag of chips or Doritos or Oreos,” he told Moss. “I’d avoid even opening a bag of Oreos because instead of eating one or two, I would eat half the bag.” As litigation against tobacco companies gained ground in the 1990s, one of the industry’s defenses was that cigarettes were no more addictive than Twinkies. It may have been on to something. Philip Morris routinely surveyed the public to gather legal and marketing intelligence, Moss writes, and one particular survey in 1988 asked people to name things that they thought were addictive and then rate them on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the most addictive. “Smoking was given an 8.5, nearly on par with heroin,” Moss writes. “But overeating, at 7.3, was not far behind, scoring higher than beer, tranquilizers and sleeping pills. This statistic was used to buttress the company’s argument that cigarettes might not be exactly innocent, but they were a vice on the order of potato chips and, as such, were manageable.” But processed foods are not tobacco, and many people, including some experts, dismiss the notion that they are addictive. Moss suggests that this reluctance is in part a result of misconceptions about what addiction entails. For one, a substance does not have to hook everyone for it to be addictive. Studies show that most people who drink or use cocaine do not become dependent. Nor does everyone who smokes or uses painkillers become addicted. It is also the case that the symptoms of addiction can vary from one person to the next and from one drug to another. Painful withdrawals were once considered hallmarks of addiction. But some drugs that we know to be addictive, such as cocaine, would fail to meet that definition because they do not provoke “the body-wrenching havoc” that withdrawal from barbiturates and other addictive drugs can cause. The American Psychiatric Association lists 11 criteria that are used to diagnose what it calls a substance use disorder, which can range from mild to severe, depending on how many symptoms a person exhibits. Among those symptoms are cravings, an inability to cut back despite wanting to, and continuing to use the substance despite it causing harm. Moss said that people who struggle with processed food can try simple strategies to conquer routine cravings, like going for a walk, calling a friend or snacking on healthy alternatives like a handful of nuts. But for some people, more extreme measures may be necessary. “It depends where you are on the spectrum,” he said. “I know people who can’t touch a grain of sugar without losing control. They would drive to the supermarket, and by the time they got home, their car would be littered with empty wrappers. For them, complete abstention is the solution.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'Money follows earnings growth': TCW Senior Portfolio Manager

    Diane Jaffee, Senior Portfolio Manager at TCW joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down her thoughts on Friday's market action as the energy and materials sectors climb.

  • Computer vision software has the potential to reinvent the way cities move

    In October 2019, The New York Times reported that 1.5 million packages were delivered in New York City every single day. As the Times put it, “The push for convenience is having a stark impact on gridlock, roadway safety, and pollution in New York City and urban areas around the world.” Since that article was published, the global pandemic has taken e-commerce to new heights, and experts don’t expect this upward trend to slow down anytime soon.

  • Lewis Hamilton fourth in first practice ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

    Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was quickest.

  • Top-notch wireless earbuds at a price that looks like a typo: $26? Grab them now at Amazon

    You won't find comparable buds for a better price: 'Blow my AirPods out of the water.'