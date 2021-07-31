1 big thing: The worker's job market

Sam Ro
·3 min read

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, FRED; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The unprecedented upheaval of a year-plus of pandemic life is playing out in the job market.

Why it matters: The unemployment rate remains stubbornly high. At the same time, the Great Resignation has companies across the country trying desperately to hold on to staff as employees act on pent-up demand for job changes.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The pandemic also led some people to relocate, and to rethink their careers and what they want out of life — contributing to a mismatch of available jobs to available workers.

The result? Chaos.

By the numbers: There are 6.7 million fewer Americans working now than there were before the pandemic. The unemployment rate is 5.9%, compared to 3.5% in February 2020. On the plus side, about 16 million net jobs have been filled since April 2020.

Four metrics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey help paint the picture.

Job openings are at a record high of 9.2 million.

  • For every one opening, there is one unemployed American. This is a considerable improvement from April 2020 when there were five unemployed per opening.

  • In response, businesses across all industries have been raising wages. A growing percentage of companies are advertising hiring incentives like cash signing bonuses.

Hirings aren't even close to keeping pace with new job openings.

Layoffs and firings are at an all-time low.

Quits are at record highs as workers seek out better opportunities.

  • The share of departing workers (layoffs, firings, retirements, deaths) who quit is 67.8%, the second-highest ever.

  • Quit rates are particularly high in lower-wage service jobs like those in the leisure and hospitality industries, which likely reflects some trading up to better positions.

Between the lines: This optimism toward the labor market may seem to be in conflict with the fact that 9.5 million Americans identify as being unemployed.

  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the topic during a press conference on Wednesday. Few people follow the labor market as closely as Powell, since one of the Fed's jobs is to help the economy achieve maximum employment.

  • He said the real-world process for securing a job is a "time intensive, labor intensive process, and there may be a bit of a speed limit on that."

The big picture: The balance of power in the labor market is unusually slanted in favor of workers, who are asking for raises, who are getting poached by competitors, who are switching careers, and in many cases who are just leaving the labor force altogether.

The bottom line: The labor market wouldn’t be this favorable for workers if not for an economy that’s growing at such a high clip that there are shortages. As companies increasingly hire and continue to raise wages, that’s more money in the pockets of consumers who can spend it, perpetuating a virtuous cycle of economic growth.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investing in China Is Tough Bet To Make: Eswar Prasad

    Jul.30 -- Cornell University Senior Professor of Trade Policy Eswar Prasad says that investing in China will be a tough bet to make despite its growth story because of the political risk that investors have to deal with. He joins Romaine Bostick on "Bloomberg Wall Street Week."

  • China, India miss UN deadline to update emissions targets

    China and India have missed a U.N. deadline to submit fresh plans for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions in time for the global body to include their pledges in a report for governments at this year's global climate summit, officials said Saturday. The world’s two most populous countries are among dozens that failed to provide an update on their targets for curbing the release of planet-warming gases to the U.N. climate change agency by July 31. China is the country with the world's highest emissions, while India is third.

  • South Carolina lawmaker to challenge US Rep. Tom Rice

    A South Carolina state lawmaker is mounting a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, saying the five-term Republican broke his constituents' trust by voting to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year. In an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, state Rep. Russell Fry said that he will be a candidate for Congress, running against Rice, who, up until his surprise vote in January, had always been a consistent supporter of the former president, representing an area that voted heavily for Trump in both presidential elections. “He campaigned with President Trump and worked with President Trump and was always willing to use President Trump's name for his reelection purposes, but he broke that trust,” Fry told AP.

  • Katie Ledecky’s Incredible Olympic Legacy

    On her most challenging day of competition in a career filled with them, Katie Ledecky thought about her grandparents. The 24-year-old American with a record haul of world championship medals had just finished a disappointing fifth in the 200 meter freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. “I went blank a little, and was trying to find some positive things to get me moving forward,” Ledecky said.

  • Simone Biles Praised by IOC President Thomas Bach: ‘Olympic Spirit at its Best'

    Simone Biles received high praise from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach for the way she has handled herself in Tokyo.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Polled People On ‘Trust’ And Received A Blunt Home Truth

    Many Twitter users responded to the Ohio Republican's poll with a single damning word.

  • Fatal Corvette Crash Carries Heavy Burden

    Driving recklessly comes with consequences…

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says oil company Petrobras will pay for free LPG

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday evening that state-controlled company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, has 3 billion reais ($575.5 million) to fund free LPG bottles to low-income people that cannot afford them. Liquified petroleum gas (LPG) bottles are used for cooking mainly by low-income Brazilians, and the government has been criticized for its recent price hikes. "The new Petrobras CEO, general Silva e Luna, has this 3 billion reais reserved to help the people in need", Bolsonaro said in an interview with a TV show aired on Friday.

  • US official lands in Sudan to support democratic transition

    The U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide landed Saturday in Sudan, aiming to support the country's fragile transition to democracy before travelling to Ethiopia to press the government there to allow humanitarian aid to the war-torn Tigray region. Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, is set to meet in Khartoum with top Sudanese officials including Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government.

  • South Florida forecast: First comes hazardous heat, then heavy storms and flooding

    “Hot town, summer in the city/Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty,” goes the old song. And that uncomfortable feeling is so on the mark Saturday in South Florida.

  • 'Better Call Saul' star Odenkirk recovering from 'small heart attack'

    Screen actor Bob Odenkirk, best known as the sardonic, morally conflicted criminal defense lawyer on television's "Better Call Saul," said on Friday he was recovering from a mild heart attack after collapsing on the set of his show earlier this week. Odenkirk, 58, fell ill in New Mexico on Tuesday during production of the sixth and final season his darkly humorous AMC cable network series, and was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque for treatment. Representatives for the performer issued a statement the next day saying he was listed in stable condition "after experiencing a heart-related incident."

  • Mark Meadows says 'Cabinet members' meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf club

    Former President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with "Cabinet members" at his golf club in New Jersey this week, according to a top ally.

  • Another Terrible Week for Terrible Human Being Tucker Carlson

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyTucker Carlson’s truly terrible week began with a person turning the tables and calling out Fox News’ star propagandist on camera, and ended with possibly his biggest remaining advertiser deciding to leave Fox News altogether.It started in a bait shop in Livingston, Montana, where Tucker encountered a man, Dan Bailey, who calmly told him that he was “the worst human being known to mankind.” Tucker was all smiles on camera, but later Fox N

  • Trump tries to defend ‘just say the election was corrupt’ demand

    Ex-president claims he was not trying to subvert democracyTrump restates election lie that fraud to blame for Biden lossGiuliani: ‘I committed no crime’ while working for TrumpWhat did Jim Jordan know about the insurrection and when? Donald Trump’s pressure on federal and state officials to overturn his national defeat and state losses to Biden has been well documented. Photograph: Andy Jacobsohn/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump insisted on Saturday that when he told senior justice department offic

  • Eric Trump’s Latest Whine Prompts People To Play The World’s Smallest Violin

    Critics accused Donald Trump's son of hypocrisy and playing the victim with his complaint about the "weaponization of politics."

  • Judge rejects challenge to Second Amendment sanctuary effort in Oregon

    An Oregon judge sided against local officials and a gun control group on Thursday as he dismissed a challenge to a Second Amendment sanctuary ordinance that was previously approved by voters.

  • The Philippine president told unvaccinated people 'for all I care, you can die anytime' as he continues his brutal threats against vaccine deniers

    Rodrigo Duterte also said the police would send unvaccinated people back to their homes if they stepped out "because you are a walking spreader."

  • 'Botched': Arizona GOP's ballot count ends, troubles persist

    Arizona Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election results got off to a rocky start when their contractors broke rules for counting ballots and election experts warned the work was dangerous for democracy. When the auditors stopped the counting and returned the ballots this week, it hadn't gotten better. The review's Twitter accounts were suspended for breaking the rules.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hits House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for Mask ‘Stunt': ‘Dumbest Man in Washington’ (Video)

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earned the ire of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Friday morning after pulling a mask “stunt” in Washington D.C. Responding to McCarthy’s recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol mask mandate, host Joe Scarborough mused, “Do we really want to listen to this? Do we seriously, like… the dumbest man in Washington. I don’t know if he is or not. I don’t know if he just plays dumb on TV or he’s actually dumb, but the question is: How many of those Ho

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn tried to carry a gun onto a flight at NC airport in February

    A recording of the incident has been released by a group trying to oust him from office.