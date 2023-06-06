A $1 billion Knox County budget is set. Here's who's getting a raise

The Knox County budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is set. Growth is making it significantly bigger than last year.

The Knox County Commission, unanimously and with no discussion, approved Mayor Glenn Jacobs' proposed budget June 5.

The county's budget for the upcoming fiscal year — which begins July 1 — totals over $1.05 billion, about a 10% increase from the previous budget. It includes:

The general fund, the money the county uses to operate, will total over $222.3 million , an 8.5% increase from last year.

Nearly $660.7 million will pay for education, an 11.7% increase from last year.

Nearly $111.9 million will be spent on public safety, a 10.4% increase from last year.

Over $25.1 million goes to public works and infrastructure, a 7% increase from last year.

About $23.8 million will fund public health programs, a 2.9% increase from last year.

Over $7.6 million for cultural and recreation services, a 4.4% decrease from last year.

The property tax rate will remain the same as last year at $1.55 per $100 of appraised property value.

The fiscal year begins July 1, and runs through July 30, 2024.

Sheriff's deputoes and jail officers will get a massive raise

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler publicly sparred with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs over salary increases.

On June 2, Jacob's and Knox County sheriff Tom Spangler reached an agreement regarding raises for Knox County Sheriff's Office employees.

Jacobs and Spangler were far apart on their initial proposals, but ultimately avoided a potential lawsuit threatened by Spangler.

The raise makes Knox County Sheriff's Office officers among the highest paid in the state, with patrol deputies ranked captain and below will receiving a 12% raise and corrections officers receiving a 27% raise.

The terms include:

Patrol deputies' starting salary will be increased to $51,100 and jailers' starting salary will be raised to $50,100.

All chiefs will receive a 5% raise and all civilian sheriff's office employees will receive a 3% raise.

The legacy pension plan for veteran staff will be capped at 3% of their pensionable pay. The resulting savings will fund the pay raise and future increases.

The sheriff's office will give up 29 open jail positions.

All sheriff's office employees will be able to participate in the continuing education program, which provides tuition reimbursement for a college degree or professional certification.

In the future, sheriff's office employees will receive the same pay increases as other Knox County employees.

The raises will be offset by increased revenue from raising the prisoner reimbursement rate, which is currently $41 a day, collecting delinquent taxes, emergency medical fines and more.

Pensionable pay will also be capped at 3% for qualifying officers, saving the county $19 million over the next 20 years.

Raises for Knox County Schools teachers and employees

Next year's education budget is significantly larger than last year's, up by almost $69.2 million.

That includes a 4% salary increase for Knox County Schools teachers. All other Knox County employees will receive a 3% pay raise.

The money will also go to:

Technology upgrades

Building an addition at Sterchi Elementary School

Improving several athletic facilities

During his May 8 state of the county address, Jacobs said, "I wish that we could do more. I really do. I hope everyone understands how much I all of us appreciate you and your services."

Where did the additional money come from?

Next year's budget will cross the billion dollar threshold, but how? Where is Knox County getting this extra money?

The short answer, as Knox County finance director Chris Caldwell told Knox News, is "organic growth" of the county.

As the county grows, so does its revenue streams, which it has tons of. Some of those include property taxes from increasing home values and tax revenue from businesses.

So really, as the county grows, so does the budget.

