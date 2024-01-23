After $1 billion Medicaid budget shortfall, Indiana to cut program paying family caregivers

Fifteen-year-old Alexander Davis is physically dependent on other people for all of his needs, from getting in and out of his power chair to sipping a drink.

But the straight-A Tipton student, who has spinal muscular atrophy, is his own spokesperson. In a meeting with his state representative at the Indiana Statehouse Monday, he and his mom, Anastasia, tag-teamed their case for why the state's plan to cut the family caregiver program will wreak havoc on their and hundreds of other families.

"I'm not trying to get rich off my son ― I'm just trying to care for him," Anastasia Davis pleaded with state Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo. "So we're just trying to communicate that these kids shouldn't be bailed on."

"And that's what we feel like they're doing," Alexander added.

After the state's Medicaid office discovered a forecasting error in December that resulted in a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall, the agency started looking to cut costs immediately. One solution, the Family and Social Services Administration announced last week, is to no longer pay parents or spouses for caring for elderly or disabled loved ones, including children with severe disabilities and complex medical conditions.

Previously, parents could receive an hourly wage from the state ― about $14 an hour ― to care for their child in lieu of a nurse or home health aide, of whom there is a dire shortage in Indiana.

Alexander Davis, 15, gets a hand with a beverage on Sunday, Jan 21, 2024, at the family’s Tipton home. A recent Family and Social Services Administration decision is slated to eliminate financial reimbursement for family members who care for severely disabled and medically complex children.

But FSSA identified these Aged & Disabled waivers as an area where the agency is "most acutely seeing an unanticipated growth in spending," the announcement reads.

The cost of such care doubled, from $30 million per month in April 2022 to approximately $66 million per month in August 2023, FSSA spokesperson Michele Holtkamp said. That latest figure quadrupled since July 2020.

FSSA estimates this change, along with a slew of other measures ― like ending retroactive waiver coverage while someone's Medicaid eligibility is still pending and halting reimbursement rate increases ― will save $300 million a year.

The state agency does not, however, know how many families will be impacted by the cut. FSSA is collecting that data from providers now, Erin Wright, access and engagement director in the division of aging, said during a Community and Home Options to Institutional Care for the Elderly and Disabled Board meeting on Jan. 18 at the Indiana Government Center.

At least 100 family members turned up to a rally at the Statehouse Monday, and more than 10,000 people signed an online petition urging the state to change course.

Those impacted have until July 1 to either find a caregiver who is not a family member or transition into a new service model, called "Structured Family Caregiving," which pays a fixed daily stipend to a caregiver. By the time the stipend gets split between providers and the employee or family caregiver, it amounts to $30 to $80 a day on average, about a quarter of what Anastasia Davis receives now.

State Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, talks with Anastasia Davis and her son Alexander Davis, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the Indiana Statehouse. About 100 people showed up for a rally who are at odds with a recent Family and Social Services Administration decision to eliminate financial reimbursement for family members who care for severely disabled and medically complex children. VanNatter is the Tipton family’s representative and they chatted about the issue in a conference room for about 20 minutes.

Davis hasn't had a job in 15 years because taking care of her son is a full-time occupation. The Davises have been approved for nursing hours since 2016 but have never been able to find a nurse to hire. In 2018 Anastasia Davis learned of the program that would pay her for her caregiving, but she was unable to enroll until 2022. The financial strain of caregiving without income sent the family into debt, she said.

This change could mean a return to devastating financial stress for her family, she said.

"I will not be able to feed my kids and keep my house warm if this happens," she said.

Holtkamp wrote in an email that many strategies were considered and that this is one of several being deployed to address the key drivers of the unexpected growth in costs.

"The agency recognizes that the shift can create a period of uncertainty for members and their families and is committed to working with providers and care managers to consider each individual’s circumstances and help develop a person-centered approach that ensures the member receives the care they need," Holtkamp wrote in an email.

VanNatter said he would see what he, as a lawmaker, can do to help the Davises and other families like them ― which likely only amounts to "putting pressure on somebody else," he said.

Meanwhile, Alexander Davis had his first visit to the Statehouse ― and a rally.

"I was hoping I'd never be part of one," he said. "But life had other plans."

The changes are open to public comments through Feb. 16. Comments can be emailed DDRSwaivernoticecomment@fssa.IN.gov.

Contact IndyStar state government and politics reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter@kayla_dwyer17.

State budget writers and the Medicaid office discovered a major forecasting error that has resulted in a nearly $1 billion projected shortfall in covering Medicaid expenses ― $271 million for the year we're in and $713 over the next biennium. At the time of the April forecast, which helps lawmakers write the two-year budget, the Medicaid office was using three-month-old enrollment data, which vastly under-predicted increases in enrollment and cost, particularly related to nursing homes and other long-term care services. Initially, they projected a huge surplus for 2023, so the State Budget Agency reverted a bunch of money from the Medicaid account to the general fund. So, to cover the 2023 gap, they simply reverted some of that money back. For 2024 and 2025, they'll dip into the state's budget surplus to cover the gap. For now, there's no talk of cutting services... though the Medicaid director says they're going to come up with "cost containment solutions," so we'll follow that closely. Lawmakers have been worried about the growing cost of Medicaid for some time now. And across the aisle, they had harsh words for this accounting error.



This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Amid $1 billion Medicaid shortfall, Indiana cuts aid to aged and disabled