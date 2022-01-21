UPDATE 1-Blinken talks Iran with Lavrov, sees only brief window to reach nuclear deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

(Adds quotes, details, background)

GENEVA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he discussed Iran on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, warning there was only a brief window to bring talks to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to a successful conclusion.

Blinken told reporters the deal was an example of how Moscow and Washington can work together on security issues, urging Russia to use the influence it has and its relationship with Iran to impress upon Tehran the sense of urgency.

Blinken said there was still a window to return to the deal - which has unravelled since 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it - but warned that Tehran's continuing nuclear advances would foil any return to the accord if a fresh pact was not reached in coming weeks.

"The talks with Iran about a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA (2015 deal) have reached a decisive moment," Blinken said.

"If a deal is not reached in the next few weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible to return to the JCPOA. But right now, there's still a window, a brief one, to bring those talks to a successful conclusion and address the remaining concerns of all sides."

The 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for restrictions on its atomic activities but Trump pulled Washington out of it a year after he took office.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration and its European allies said on Thursday it was now just a matter of weeks to salvage the deal after the latest round of talks in which a French diplomatic source said there had been no progress on the core issues.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the deal resumed almost two months ago.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis in Geneva; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey in Washington; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus revokes Qatar Airways A321 jet order amid dispute

    European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets. The termination of the contract for the A321neo, confirmed by the planemaker to The Associated Press on Friday, comes as Airbus and one of its biggest customers, Qatar Airways, are embroiled in a legal dispute over the grounding of the larger twin-aisle A350 plane. In December, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350.

  • Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion near Bogoso

    Videos show many destroyed buildings after a truck carrying explosives to a gold mine hit a motorbike.

  • Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

    The Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria is a “very, very dangerous (and) very threatening” crisis that needs more than $1 billion in aid in 2022 to assist those hit by the decade-long conflict, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths, head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, urged the world not to forget the continuing devastation caused by Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province, together blamed for killing tens of thousands of residents and displacing millions. “This is a very different kind of operation and very difficult also to deter ... a grave and clear and present danger, obviously, to the people and a priority for the government,” Griffiths said in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

  • Arthur Cyr column: North Korea’s failure and South Korea’s success

    North Korea has possessed at least rudimentary nuclear weapons since 2006.

  • A photographic timeline of the Tonga volcano eruption

    The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption last week caused widespread damage to the Pacific Island nation of Tonga, with a huge mushroom plume engulfing the kingdom and nearly 50-foot tsunami waves crashing ashore, devastating local villages. The volcano's second eruption triggered a tsunami that was felt around the world. The Tongan government issued its first official communication via partially restored communications networks on Jan. 18, calling the eruptions and subsequent tsunamis an “unprecedented disaster.”

  • Housing-Market Risks in U.S. Are Clustered Around NYC, Chicago

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City and Chicago are home to some of the most vulnerable housing markets in the U.S., where the pandemic continues to threaten homeowners and the broader economy.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?

  • Iran, Russia and China begin joint naval drill

    Iran, Russia and China on Friday began a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting marine security, state media reported. Iran's state TV said 11 of its vessels were joined by three Russian ships including a destroyer, and two Chinese vessels. Iran's Revolutionary Guard will also participate with smaller ships and helicopters.

  • Single stock options worth $1.2 trillion set to expire - Options Solutions

    Single stock options totaling about $1.28 trillion were set to expire on Friday, potentially driving sharp market movements as Wall Street rounds out a turbulent week, analysts at Options Solutions said. The options expiration represents nearly 40% of the total open interest on a notional basis, according to the Chicago-based investment adviser. The main U.S. stock indexes ended sharply lower on Thursday as a rally evaporated late in the session with investors contemplating whether equities were bargains after Nasdaq fell into correction territory this week.

  • US says nuclear talks with Iran at 'decisive moment'

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that talks with Iran over its nuclear program are at a “decisive moment,” and warned that Washington and its allies may change tactics if a deal isn’t reached in the coming weeks. Blinken said that the longer Iran fails to comply with the 2015 Vienna accord — intended to rein in Tehran's nuclear program — the closer it would get to being able to build an atomic weapon. “We are indeed at a decisive moment,” Blinken told reporters in Berlin after meeting senior diplomats from Germany, France and Britain.

  • Ukraine, China and climate change tagged as ‘Doomsday Clock’ holds at 100 seconds to midnight, matching riskiest view ever

    The symbolic measure known as the Doomsday Clock continues to hover at 100 seconds to midnight, unmoved from last year and 2020, when COVID-19 first spread.

  • Explainer-Might Russia recognise 'independence' of breakaway east Ukraine regions?

    A group of Russian lawmakers have urged parliament to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states. Here's a look at what such a move might mean for the Ukraine crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20, in which Russia has deployed around 100,000 troops https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-military-drills-belarus-create-new-threats-ukraine-2022-01-18 near its neighbour's border in preparation for what the United States says - and Moscow denies - could be an imminent invasion https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/keep-defender-guessing-russias-military-options-ukraine-2022-01-14. Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions - collectively known as the Donbass - broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent "people's republics", so far unrecognised.

  • Why Americans should care about Russian aggression against Ukraine

    President Biden needs to go to United Nations to rally the will to stop Putin, says retired Gen. Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander

  • US and Russia try to lower temperature in Ukraine crisis

    The United States and Russia sought to lower the temperature in a heated standoff over Ukraine, even as they reported no breakthroughs in high-level, high-stakes talks on Friday aimed at preventing a feared Russian invasion. Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva for roughly 90 minutes at what the American said was a “critical moment.”

  • IMF Chief Urges Debt-Laden Nations Act Now to Avoid Problems

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s chief urged nations with high levels of dollar-denominated debt to try to extend maturities now to lessen pressure as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertStock Rout Boosts Appeal of Bonds; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapManaging Director Kristalin

  • New satellite photos show the Russian military massing near Ukraine as US warns Russia could invade on 'short notice'

    Russia has positioned tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine, and the US says an attack could come on "very short notice."

  • Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over deteriorating human rights

    TotalEnergies and Chevron, two of the world's largest energy conglomerates, said Friday they were stopping all operations in Myanmar, citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country's military overthrew the elected government. The announcement came just a day after the French company called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remain one of the military government's primary sources of funding. Total and Chevron had come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production.

  • Some Afghan refugee nonprofits call on Biden administration to help resettle abandoned allies

    Thousands of people in Afghanistan are still struggling to evacuate after the United States withdrew troops nearly six months ago.

  • Hanifa Abubakar: Nigeria outrage at Kano schoolgirl killing

    Hanifa Abubakar was allegedly kidnapped for ransom and then killed by the owner of her school.

  • Novak Djokovic's former coach blasts 'unhealthy and unjust' decision to deport him from Australia

    Novak Djokovic has been left scarred by his “unjust” deportation from Australia but will not quit tennis as a result, his long-time coach has said.

  • Today's Mortgage Rates -- January 21, 2022: All Rates Are Higher

    Image source: Getty Images Mortgage rates are higher today across the board. Here's what rates look like on Jan. 21, 2022: Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate 30-year fixed mortgage 3.