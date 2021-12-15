UPDATE 1-Britain delays post-Brexit checks on goods from Ireland for EU talks

·1 min read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday London would extend a grace period for introducing post-Brexit checks on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Britain beyond Jan. 1 to allow space for negotiations with the European Union.

Britain left the EU's single market at the beginning of 2021 but has twice delayed the implementation of some post-Brexit import controls. Full customs declarations and controls are due to be required from Jan. 1.

But Britain and the EU are still locked in negotiations to try to resolve difficulties with trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, and Frost said those talks on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol were unlikely to be "definitively concluded" by Jan. 1.

"The government has decided that the right thing is to extend, on a temporary basis, the current arrangements for moving goods from the island of Ireland to Great Britain for as long as discussions on the protocol are ongoing," Frost said in a written statement to parliament. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed to accelerate withdrawal of economic aid as prices surge

    Under Chair Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve is poised this week to execute a sharp turn toward tighter interest-rate policies with inflation accelerating and unemployment falling faster than expected. On Wednesday, the Fed will likely announce that it will reduce its monthly bond purchases at twice the rate that Powell had outlined just six weeks ago. Just three months ago, the Fed had penciled in barely one rate increase in 2022. The Fed's hard pivot comes after consumer inflation reached a four-decade high in November, and it reflects a growing recognition among Powell and other policymakers that the economy hasn't progressed the way they had expected it would just a few months ago.

  • Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

    The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October. The records on wholesale prices go back to 2010. Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.8% in November with core prices were up 9.5% over the past 12 months.

  • Manchin seeks child tax credit "we can afford"

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is telling colleagues the expanded child tax credit is both the most underpriced item — and biggest inflation-driver — in President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: While Manchin’s concern over the CTC could trigger elimination of a program Democrats believe is crucial to address child poverty, it’s also an indication he's engaging with the White House about how to reduce the plan's price tag to a

  • Elon Musk on Income Inequality, Cryptocurrency and His Tweets: Excerpts From the 2021 Person of the Year Interview

    TIME spoke with Elon Musk at his Boca Chica, Texas, facility on Dec. 3

  • As China’s digital yuan project gains steam, chances may rise for bipartisan embrace of digital dollar

    The Chinese government's stance on private cryptocurrencies has become a major point of focus for global investors in bitcoin and other digital assets, but its intensifying experiments with a digital form of its government-backed yuan could be even more consequential, experts say.

  • Summers Warns Markets Are at Risk of a ‘Spontaneous Deflating’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warned of the risk of a “spontaneous deflating of financial markets” that have been pumped up by retail buying and exuberant investors.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThere is “a lot of euphoria,” Summers said a

  • Japan admits overstating some government economic data for years

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Japanese government overstated construction orders data received from builders for years, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, an admission that could dent credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. It was not clear why the government started the practice of rewriting the data. "The government will examine as soon as possible what steps it can take to avoid such an incident from happening again." Kishida said "improvements" had been made to the figures since January 2020 and that there was no direct impact on GDP data for fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

  • 'Misery Index' at recession-like level despite high growth: Oxford Economics

    The nation’s economic misery, as measured by one index, is at levels typically seen during recessions, according to a new report from Oxford Economics.

  • Senate Democrats raise debt ceiling after filibuster deal

    Senate Democrats on Tuesday voted to raise the debt ceiling, bypassing a GOP filibuster as part of a deal struck by congressional leaders. Senators voted 50-49 along party lines to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion. Though GOP senators supported legislation last week setting up the simple majority vote, none voted for the bill to increase the debt ceiling."As I have said repeatedly, this is about paying debt accumulated by both parties, so...

  • The clock is ticking with 2 weeks left for Democrats to avoid a sudden end to monthly checks to families — but Manchin is still a wild card

    Manchin poses a big obstacle for Democrats seeking to pass their bill by Christmas and avoid cutting off 35 million families from child tax credits.

  • Bank of America chief says consumers spending 'at a faster rate' than he's ever seen

    Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan says consumers are spending "at a faster rate" than he's ever seen before, raising concerns about how inflation and supply-chain issues will influence the economy going into the winter season. In an interview with The Associated Press published Sunday, Moynihan said spending on bank credit and debit cards has surged as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic recession. He said the recent...

  • Uncomfortable question looming for the Fed: How much added unemployment will be needed to cool inflation down?

    The elephant in the room right now for the Federal Reserve is how much unemployment will need to rise to get inflation down, one Fed watcher says.

  • Summers says Fed will struggle to engineer soft landing as he frets about ‘spontaneous deflating’ in markets

    Ex Treasury secretary says the Fed will have a hard time putting the inflation genie back into the bottle

  • Fed could tackle inflation this week by clearing the way for earlier, faster interest-rate hikes

    The Fed has kept its key rate near zero since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a deep recession in March 2020.

  • JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast

    JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October. The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast of 4.0% though kept its full year 2021 prediction unchanged at 7.8% year-on-year. "Economic activity data in November was overall mixed: with a positive surprise on the trade front, disappointment in retail sales, while IP and fixed investment were roughly tracking our forecasts," Haibin Zhu at JPMorgan said in a note to clients. "Combining the November activity data with the solid October figures, we have revised up our 4Q GDP growth forecast moderately."

  • Wholesale prices shoot up again and show U.S. inflation still getting worse

    Wholesale prices rose rapidly in November and signaled that U.S. inflation is likely to remain high well into 2022.

  • Deere & Co. to open IT office facility in Chicago's Fulton Market

    "This new location will pave the way for hundreds of new IT jobs for Illinois residents and help Illinois continue its long-standing tradition of being at the center of breakthrough discoveries in agricultural and construction technology," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, in a statement.

  • Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?

    With the Federal Reserve expected to soon adopt an inflation-fighting posture, it might seem at a glance as though the U.S. central bank will have to jettison its goal of broad and inclusive full employment barely a year after rolling it out. The reality, though, is more nuanced than a simple either-or choice of reining in uncomfortably high inflation through a hike in the Fed's overnight benchmark interest rate or fostering a return to full employment by holding it at the near-zero level. Even some progressives now see merit in the Fed shifting gears in the months ahead because by some measures it may soon fulfill its employment goal. "Getting to a credible estimate of maximum employment is much more feasible than is generally appreciated ... we are almost there," said Skanda Amarnath, executive director of Employ America, a left-leaning group which has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic pushing for the Fed to let the economy run hotter.

  • Wholesale Prices Rose Nearly 10% Since November 2020 — What’s Causing Record Inflation?

    As the consumer price index continues to climb, indicating rising prices for energy, food and other consumer goods, wholesale prices also jumped in recent months. This November, wholesale prices...

  • On The Money — Presented by Citi — Biden pitches Manchin with agenda in balance

    Happy Monday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.Today's Big Deal: President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) held a highly anticipated phone call on the future of the Democratic spending agenda. We'll also look at the pressure to cement paid family leave and the child tax credit.But first, news about the end of "Dr. Oz...