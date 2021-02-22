UPDATE 1-Britain denounces abuses "on industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang

(Adds quotes, details)

GENEVA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign secretaryDominic Raab on Monday denounced torture, forced labour andsterilisations that he said were taking place against MuslimUighurs on an "industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang region.

Activists and U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1million Muslims are detained in camps in the remote westernregion. China denies abuses and says its camps providevocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

Raab, in a recorded speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council,said that the rights of people in Hong Kong - a former Britishcolony - were being "systematically violated". The nationalsecurity law imposed by China was inhibiting freedoms, he said,calling for free and fair legislative elections to take place."The situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," he told theGeneva forum where China is among the 47 member states.

"The reported abuses – which include torture, forced labourand forced sterilisation of women – are extreme and they areextensive. They are taking place on an industrial scale," hesaid.

Raab called for U.N. High Commissioner for Human RightsMichelle Bachelet or another independent expert to be given"urgent and unfettered access" to Xinjiang and said that thereshould be a resolution at the council to this effect.

The Biden administration has endorsed a last-minutedetermination by the Trump administration that China hascommitted genocide in Xinjiang and has said the United Statesmust be prepared to impose costs on China.

Raab told the rights forum the situation in Myanmar wasworsening after a military coup on Feb. 1.

"The military must step aside. Civilian leaders must bereleased. And the democratic wishes of the people of Myanmarmust be respected," he said.(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Michael Shields)

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Raab accuses China of 'industrial scale' human rights abuses

    Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that he said were taking place against Muslim Uighurs on an "industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang region. Activists and U.N. rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims are detained in camps in the remote western region. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism. Raab, in a recorded speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, said that the rights of people in Hong Kong - a former British colony - were being "systematically violated". The national security law imposed by China was inhibiting freedoms, he said, calling for free and fair legislative elections to take place. "The situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," he told the Geneva forum where China is among the 47 member states. "The reported abuses – which include torture, forced labour and forced sterilisation of women – are extreme and they are extensive. They are taking place on an industrial scale," he said. Raab called for U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet or another independent expert to be given "urgent and unfettered access" to Xinjiang and said that there should be a resolution at the council to this effect. The Biden administration has endorsed a last-minute determination by the Trump administration that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang and has said the United States must be prepared to impose costs on China. Raab told the rights forum the situation in Myanmar was worsening after a military coup on Feb. 1. "The military must step aside. Civilian leaders must be released. And the democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected," he said.

  • Libyan interior minister's convoy in shootout he calls assassination attempt

    Libyan Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said he escaped a "well-planned" assassination attempt on Sunday in which gunmen fired on his motorcade in the capital Tripoli, though an armed force that said its members were involved disputed his account. Speaking to Reuters, Bashagha said a vehicle started encroaching on his convoy and people inside the vehicle opened fire, leading to an exchange of fire in which one of his guards and one of the attackers were killed. His guards pursued the vehicle and it overturned, he said, adding that they arrested two people, one of whom was wanted by police.

  • Germany reopens some schools amid fears pandemic may rebound

    Kindergartens also reopened their doors for pre-school children, giving much-anticipated relief to stressed parents trying to juggle working from home and childcare during the lockdown. The move was agreed at a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors two weeks ago, and stuck to despite signs that the decline in case numbers seen in the country is flattening out again and even rising in some areas. Education Minister Anja Karliczek has defended the decision to reopen schools, saying younger children in particular benefit from learning together in groups.

  • What’s the weather for today’s NASCAR race at Daytona? Here’s the forecast.

    The NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to race in Daytona Beach, Fla., again today.

  • Rabbis head to nurture Jewish faith in United Arab Emirates

    The United Arab Emirates is becoming an unlikely training ground for the next generation of orthodox rabbis. Since normalisation of relations with Israel last year under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, more 30 young rabbis from countries including the Ukraine, Turkey and Israel, have joined the efforts to build a Jewish community that had previously been kept largely secret. Most are members of Dubai’s large community of expatriate workers, including citizens from France, South Africa and the UK. They typically work in fields such as finance, real estate and the diamond trade. Estimates of the size of the community range from a few hundred to more than 1,000. The internship project is the brainchild of Brooklyn-born Rabbi Levi Duchman, an orthodox Jewish emissary to the UAE, who hopes the young rabbis will also learn from their experiences of the Arab world. He also believes it may in turn break down many of the myths, fears and misconceptions between Jews and Muslims globally. The rabbis, who stay from two to eight months, will be involved in creating religious infrastructure for followers of the Jewish faith.

  • Italian ambassador to DR Congo killed in UN convoy attack

    Luca Attanasio and two other people die after his UN convoy is attacked near Goma.

  • Enchanted by Modi, India’s middle-class is getting squeezed with no political repercussions

    This silence in the face of economic hurt underlines the strong support for the BJP, Modi, and eventually Hindutva from India’s middle-classes.

  • Beware: Ocugen Is a Near $2 Billion Company That Has No Revenue

    With so much intense interest in finding the next big trade, it may come as no surprise in some circles that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) has been one of the most staggeringly robust winners in memory. Since Dec. 21 of last year, OCGN stock has gained over 3,400%. Indeed, it wasn’t too long ago that shares were trading for mere pennies. Source: Shutterstock Now sporting a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, onlookers who didn’t know any better might be tempted to believe that this biotech firm — which specializes in advanced therapies to prevent blindness — features a legitimate business. Nothing could be further from the truth. OCGN stock is a deeply flawed investment that only received the most miraculous of lifelines. However, and it’s really important to emphasize this, the fundamentals will matter. Nevertheless, on a superficial basis, I can appreciate how OCGN stock has tempted investing newcomers to take its wildly risky wager.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips First, Ocugen made a pivot to the novel coronavirus that aligns well with the headlines. Thanks to its partnership with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, the two entities co-developed Covaxin — a Covid-19 vaccine that uses an inactivated form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Second, the coronavirus pandemic has offered investors a much longer runway than previously anticipated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health agencies throughout the world have identified multiple Covid-19 strains, particularly in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil. Some of these variants contain additional sets of mutations, which experts believe may cause antibodies to incur recognition difficulties. If so, this implies that pharmaceutical firms must tweak their vaccines to address these strains. 7 Penny Stock Companies That Actually Make Money Third, India’s government approved Covaxin in early January of this year for emergency use. Therefore, on paper, OCGN stock appears to have the right stuff. But investors should read the label carefully before adding it to their portfolio. The Narrative for OCGN Stock Falls Apart Under Scrutiny For starters, many onlookers criticized India for rushing to approve Covaxin. The government did so without safety and efficacy reports from published Phase 3 data. Thus, it’s hard not to get the impression that politics may have played some role in the hasty approval. As well, Indian regulatory authorities have a low bar for said approvals. So long as the efficacy of a drug is more than 50% (which was the case for Covaxin), it gets the green light. Of course, the issue here is that the messenger-RNA-based vaccines that led the global war against Covid-19 demonstrated 90%-plus efficacy. From the data that we do have, Covaxin may provide immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus for nine to 12 months. This is an impressive time of immunity if it’s accurate. As well, there’s a possibility that this vaccine can be effective against the new strains. Positive developments here could lift OCGN stock. However, Ocugen isn’t the only game in town. Several pharmaceuticals are retooling and refining their craft to address the evolving pandemic. It’s fair to say that almost all the competitors have more credibility than Ocugen. Finally, the company’s co-development of an inactivated virus vaccine presents logistical challenges down the line. As the Washington Post described, this approach typically takes longer to manufacture. Therefore, assuming that Covaxin receives emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — a no small task, mind you — it must find some way to produce and distribute the vaccine. That’s going to be a tall order, especially when competing against mRNA-based vaccines, which have significant manufacturing-speed advantages. Put another way, if things go right, OCGN stock can fly higher. But there are so many more variables that could go wrong. Credibility Issue Is the Final Straw Some of the pivots that we’ve seen in the biotech and pharmaceutical space makes sense. With Ocugen, the transition seems more cynical than anything else. We’re talking about a company that since 2012, has generated no more than $80,00 in revenue. There are many individuals that make that as an annual salary. From my vantage point, you have many other options for speculation. Take a gamble on rising oil prices or the recovery in the airliners or perhaps even cruise ships. Even if you want to specifically target the pandemic, there are again multiple options that make sense. OCGN stock? I don’t see how a publicly traded company with a trailing-12-month revenue of $40,000 can possibly have a market cap nearing $2 billion. At some point, other investors will see it too, summoning Ocugen back to the doldrums. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Beware: Ocugen Is a Near $2 Billion Company That Has No Revenue appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • How metalworkers in India are keeping the 600-year-old craft of Bidri art alive

    Chiseling metal for an entire day is just one of the eight steps needed to make a piece of Bidri art. This craft has been carried on for centuries in Bidar, India. But with rising costs of raw material and a huge drop in sales during the pandemic, its future is murky.

  • Gardner's return won't displace Frazier as starter in left

    Brett Gardner's return to the Yankees won't displace Clint Frazier from taking over as New York's starting left fielder. Gardner agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract to return to the Yankees for a 14th season, a deal subject to a successful physical for the 37-year-old. Manager Aaron Boone cautioned developments during a season could alter intentions but for now Frazier was projected over Gardner in an outfield that has Aaron Hicks in center and Aaron Judge in right.

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

  • Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

    Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.

  • A GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    'Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there - I'm not going to go on some vacation,' said GOP Rep. Michael McCaul.

  • "Show of force": Trump to claim total control of GOP with first post-presidency speech

    In his first post-presidential appearance, Donald Trump plans to send the message next weekend that he is Republicans' "presumptive 2024 nominee" with a vise grip on the party's base, top Trump allies tell Axios.What to watch: A longtime adviser called Trump's speech a "show of force," and said the message will be: "I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I'm still in charge." Payback is his chief obsession. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAxios has learned that Trump advisers will meet with him at Mar-a-Lago this week to plan his next political moves, and to set up the machinery for kingmaking in the 2022 midterms.Trump is expected to stoke primary challenges for some of those who have crossed him, and shower money and endorsements on the Trumpiest candidates. State-level officials, fresh off censuring Trump critics, stand ready to back him up. Why it matters: Trump's speech Sunday at CPAC in Orlando is designed to show that he controls the party, whether or not he runs in 2024. His advisers argue that his power within the GOP runs deeper and broader than ever, and that no force can temper him."Trump effectively is the Republican Party," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told me. "The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you're attacking the Republican grassroots."The big picture: The few Republicans who have spoken ill of Trump since the election — including House members who voted to impeach him, and senators who voted to convict — have found themselves censured, challenged and vilified by the parties in their home states.What's next: Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, has $75 million on hand, and he has a database of tens of millions of names.The long game: Many Trump confidants think he'll pretend to run but ultimately pass. He knows the possibility — or threat — gives him leverage and attention.A Trump source said some Republicans have told him: "If you endorse me, I'll run."But advisers say that's not how it'll work. This week's meeting will aim to tap the brakes. Instead, Trump is going to set up a formal process for vetting potential endorsees, including a requirement that they raise money and put together an organization. What we're watching: Trump plans to argue in the CPAC speech that many of his predictions about President Biden have already come true.Look for Trump to lay into "the swamp" and Beltway insiders in a big way.The Trump source said: "Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘This Is Some Crazy Nightmare’: Mom Recounts Last Moments With Her 3 Kids Who Died in Texas Power Outage

    Courtesy of Jackie NguyenLast Monday, Jackie Pham Nguyen was grateful to still have power at her Texas home.Her kids—Colette, 5, Edison, 8, and Olivia, 11—played in the snow that morning before coming inside for hot chocolate and leftover food from Lunar New Year celebrations. For hours, they played Bananagrams and other board games.Their grandma, Loan Le, joined them. The 75-year-old, who’d lost heat at her own residence amid the state’s power failures, braved icy roads to take shelter at their Sugar Land house.These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.“Honestly it was an awesome day. We had lunch at home, hung out. The kids were excited that they didn’t have school because it was Presidents’ Day, and we just kind of had the news running in the background the whole time,” Jackie said. “The whole day, I felt grateful we were among the 10 to 15 percent of Houston that had power.”When the lights went out at 5 p.m., the family was undeterred. They huddled together for warmth, Jackie lit the fireplace, and they continued playing games. Around 9:30 or 10 p.m., Jackie tucked the kids in bed upstairs and went to sleep in her room downstairs.Four hours later, the house was in flames. Jackie said she doesn’t remember much about that night, except that when she woke in a hospital bed, a fire official informed her that the children—and her mother—were gone.“After that, I couldn’t breathe. Even now, I can’t believe it. This is some crazy nightmare and I’m going to wake up any minute now,” Jackie told The Daily Beast.“How did we all have this perfectly normal day and how did it end like this?” she said.Authorities are investigating what caused the blaze, which comes amid extreme weather and a deadly power crisis across the state. Initial reports on social media suggested the inferno may have started from the fire the family lit to keep warm.Dozens of people in Texas—and across America—have died in last week’s winter storms. The cold snap especially wreaked havoc on the Lone Star State, where millions of people lost electricity, heat and water because of the state’s infrastructure failures.Among the dead are 11-year-old Cristian Pineda, who died of suspected hypothermia in his freezing cold mobile home in Conroe. The sixth-grader and his family came to the U.S. from Honduras two years ago. Cristian’s mother, Maria, has filed a $100-million wrongful death lawsuit against the state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the utility company, Entergy Corporation.Houston mom Etenesh Mersha and 7-year-old daughter Rakeb Shalemu died from carbon monoxide poisoning after they desperately sought warmth in their car.Andy Anderson, a Vietnam veteran in Crosby died of hypothermia while trying to get a generator running; he relied on an oxygen machine, which doesn’t work without electricity.There are many tragic stories of loss, and likely more to come.Vanessa Kon, an aunt of the Nguyen children, told The Daily Beast she believed officials should have been prepared for the power grid disaster. Courtesy of Jackie Nguyen “We don’t know what happened,” Kon said. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”For her part, Jackie hasn’t even begun to consider accusations of negligence against Texas power operators. “I’m in this triage sort of crisis mode right now,” Jackie told us from an extended-stay hotel. “I’m just waiting for what people have to say.”‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming TexansJackie said she spent two days in a hospital burn unit before she left against the advice of doctors. For several days, she still smelled like the smoke from her burning house, until she finally found a hotel with running water.“I don’t remember a whole lot from that night,” she said. “I suffered from a lot of smoke inhalation. It’s kind of impaired some of my brain cognition. I’m really just hoping a lot of it comes back. Because I want to be able to piece all that together.”Jackie remembers letting Olivia talk over Zoom with her friends from a New York summer camp that night, despite wanting to conserve energy on their electronic devices in anticipation of outages. “I’m grateful that I did let up a bit on that, so she could have that. So her friends could have that memory,” Jackie said.She remembers the kids trying to teach Loan to play the card game Speed, but Loan wasn’t catching on. She thinks of little Colette, nicknamed Coco, suggesting they mix chocolate syrup with milk because they ran out of cocoa mix.Jackie said grandma Loan lived just five miles away and usually never spent the night anywhere but her own house. Even during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Loan stubbornly chose to stay by herself. “I thought it was so weird that she didn’t even give me a hard time about coming over,” Jackie said of Monday’s sleepover. “I kind of wonder… if things happened that way so that she would be there. She would not have been able to survive knowing what happened to her grandkids.”The grieving mom—who suffered burns and smoke inhalation from the blaze—said one blip is replaying through her mind. She recalls standing in the foyer of her two-story house and encountering walls of flames. She screamed for the children but didn’t hear them. She only heard the crackling of fire, the noise of the walls disintegrating.She believes her female friend, a light sleeper who stayed over that night, dragged her from the home. The friend tried calling 911 but her phone wasn’t working, so she ran out and banged on neighbors’ doors.“Obviously, as a parent, you question yourself, if you could have done something,” Jackie said. “The way it’s been explained to me is just: I’m lucky to be alive. There was nothing else for me to do.”As Jackie tries to piece together what happened that night, she said she wants people to know who her children were—and how important their grandmother was in their lives, an unsung hero and the glue that kept the family together.Jackie’s parents moved to the U.S. in 1981 from Vietnam, where Jackie was born. Loan and her husband, Cau Pham, were refugees in Malaysia before coming to California and later moving to Texas. Jackie’s three kids were first-generation Americans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Pham Nguyen (@jaxwin) “If it weren’t for my kids, I don’t think she would have made it as long as she has,” Jackie said of Loan, adding that Cau died several years ago. “They gave her a sense of purpose. She scheduled everything around their 3 o'clock pickup at school. Or she did grocery shopping for us.”“I can’t say enough about how much my mom was a rock to me and saving grace to my children,” Jackie added.Jackie’s coworkers at the tech company Topl, and her cohort at Rice University, where she’ll earn an MBA this spring, launched a GoFundMe that has raised more than $278,000. Right now, the fundraiser is a placeholder for a future foundation to honor Colette, Edison and Olivia. (Kon also created a GoFundMe on behalf of her brother, Nathan Nguyen, the children’s father.)All of her kids, she said, were wildly different “little humans.”First-born Olivia was witty and sarcastic, and loved skiing and listening to Queen, Journey, and other classic rock music. “She’s very much an old soul—stuck in this middle-schooler’s body,” Jackie said. “She’ll tell me what songs are about. Anything she was curious about she would dive in. Every song, she reads the lyrics, looks up the history, the band members. She could have been on Jeopardy or some sort of trivia.”The mother and daughter shared a special connection; both were the oldest in their families. “She was such a good big sister,” Jackie said. “It was a love-hate relationship [being the oldest child]. It’s a burden. It’s another way she and I related.”Edison had just turned 8 in November and was a sweet, gentle boy who enjoyed art and painting and was eerily attuned to other people’s moods. Jackie said Edison was mildly autistic and has struggled with social tact, but he was also incredibly considerate. “He always could sense if I was sad or if I was stressed, or if I was worried. He would just check in on me—my 8-year-old!”“I’d ask him, ‘Are you happy, son? Are you having a good day?’ The things we say to each other a lot were: ‘If you’re happy, I’m happy,’” Jackie said. “If you spent a minute with him, you just knew he had such a warm heart.”Colette, at 5 years old, was a girly-girl and unapologetically herself—especially when making videos for TikTok. She even made and presented a PowerPoint show for Jackie’s birthday, with a slide that read: “Top 5 reasons i love mama.”“She was constantly dancing and talking to herself, as if she’s on a live show,” Jackie said. “She was not going to accept her birth order. There was no way anyone was going to knock her around and bully her in anyway.”But she was also very loving and affectionate, always hugging her mom or holding her hand. “Even when she looks at you, she looks at you longingly and deep into your eyes, it’s adorable,” Jackie said.Jackie said she wants the GoFundMe money to go to causes related to performing and visuals arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy—themes that speak directly to who her children were as people.“They are amazing little humans and they would have grown up to be awesome, to really contribute and make a difference,” she said.“This is the legacy I could do for them. This is the goodness they would have potentially done had they been able to live out their lives.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.

  • Florida wants to stop these reptiles from becoming the next python. Breeders call it overreach

    Wildlife managers in Florida are finally moving to address an existential question: If the state is like an all-you-can eat buffet for invasive reptiles originally introduced as exotic pets, then why are some of those species still imported and sold by breeders and pet stores?

  • Ted Cruz passed out water, BBQ in Texas this weekend. AOC raised $5 million for Texans.

    Instead of returning from a beach vacation to Mexico this weekend, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and some photographers helped distribute bottled water Saturday to Texans who still don't have potable water a week after an unusually long and frigid winter storm ground the state to a halt. On Sunday, Cruz posted photos of himself slicing brisket and posing with uniformed law enforcement officers, for Houston firefighters and other first responders. #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/gK4DHtsvLU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Served some delicious #Houston bbq to @FirefightersHOU, @IAFFNewsDesk, & local law enforcement yesterday with @TheNew93Q to thank our first responders following these unprecedented snow storms. pic.twitter.com/vn396kTgFR — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 While Cruz was out in the suddenly warm Houston sunshine — and enduring even more mockery for his short-lived Cancun getaway, this time on SNL — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was continuing to raise money for Texans and, on Saturday, distributing food at the Houston Food Bank with Reps. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas). On Sunday night, she reported that her fundraising effort, launched Thursday, hit the $5 million mark. One last update (I think!): We just hit $5 million raised for Texans across the state. Thank you ALL for your collective action when people need it most. Charity can’t replace policy, but solidarity is how we’ll face climate change and build a better world. Thank you pic.twitter.com/RzdgXllXoS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021 The funds AOC raised will go to food banks around Texas, Feeding Texas, Family Eldercare, and the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, and other nonprofits, Houston Public Media reports. Cruz had some helpful information for Texans, too, via the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Important information from @fema for those impacted by the winter storms on how to apply for disaster assistance: https://t.co/oOJ1hSzhuM — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021 Along with the warm weather melting the snow, Texans mostly have their power back — all but about 18,000 Sunday night, down from more than 4 million last week — and water service is coming back online, often with orders to boil it before drinking. At least 32 people Texans died from the storm, including an 11-year-old boy in Conroe, Christian Pavon, who was found dead of suspected hypothermia after two nights in an uninsulated trailer with his family. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayThe boom in 'green' energyAmerican politicians hide behind the palace walls

  • ‘This is madness!’ Stephen Miller rants about ‘cancelling Trump’ and Biden immigration policy on Fox

    Mr Miller is the architect behind Donald Trump’s immigration policy

  • Former Trump advisor says Texas power outages are consequence of electing Biden

    Millions were left without power after huge storm blasted the state