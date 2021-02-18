UPDATE 1-Britain needs a bigger state to recover from pandemic, Labour leader says

William James

(Adds quotes, details of 'recovery bond')

By William James

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The British state must take abigger role in supporting businesses and the public, just as itdid in the aftermath of World War Two, Labour Party leader KeirStarmer said on Thursday.

Starmer, who took over as leader of the main oppositionparty to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives in 2020,set out his alternative vision for the country's post-Brexit andpost-COVID future.

"I believe there’s a mood in the air which we don’t detectoften in Britain. It was there in 1945 after the sacrifice ofwar, and it’s there again now," he said. "It’s the determinationthat our collective sacrifice must lead to a better future."

He proposed the creation of a "recovery bond" to allow thepublic to put their household savings into directly fundingprojects via the state-run National Infrastructure Bank.

His speech came amid criticism from some quarters that hisleadership has failed to inspire the British public, even asJohnson's government oversees a stuttering response to apandemic that has inflicted worse economic damage and moredeaths on Britain than on its European peers.

Next month, Conservative finance minister Rishi Sunak willset out a budget plan expected to underline the eye-wateringcost of supporting the British economy through the pandemic.

Starmer warned that the budget would be a fork in the roadfor the country, saying that any second wave of austerity wouldchoke off economic recovery.

Unlike the 2010 Conservative-led government, which pursuedspending cuts to rebalance the economy after the globalfinancial crisis, Sunak is expected to defer most of thetoughest decisions about how to pay for that support.

The Labour leader argued that the crisis has paved the wayfor a permanently larger state, calling on Sunak to extend someof the temporary support programmes for low earners andbusinesses forced to close by lockdown restrictions.

"To invest wisely and not to spend money we can’t afford.Those are my guiding principles. But I think that COVID hasshifted the axis on economic policy: both what is necessary andwhat is possible have changed," he said.(Reporting by William James, editing by Larry King)

