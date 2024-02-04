1 brought to hospital following Postings Point stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was injured after a fight turned into a stabbing Saturday night, Nashville authorities reported.

According to Metro dispatch, the stabbing was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 in the 2100 block of Postings Point in Antioch.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers from the South Precinct responded to the scene, where witnesses reported the victim and the suspect were fighting when the victim was stabbed.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene, but did not share any description of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, according to officials.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

