1 brought to hospital following shooting at Tanger Outlets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was injured after a shooting was reported at Tanger Outlets in Antioch on Christmas Eve.

According to Metro Nashville Dispatch, the incident was called in at approximately 4:51 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 from the 4000 block of Cane Ridge Parkway.

A dispatcher told News 2 it was a confirmed shooting, with one person transported to the hospital. There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.

Based on the hours listed on Tanger’s website, the shooting took place just over an hour before the mall was set to close for the day.

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department are currently at the scene, the dispatcher said.

News 2 reached out to Tanger’s public relations representative about the mall’s response to the shooting, but we have yet to hear back.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

