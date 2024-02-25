1 brought to hospital after shooting reported in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is injured following a report of a Saturday night shooting in Bellevue.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was called in shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 from the 600 block of McPherson Drive.

Dispatch told News 2 one person was transported to the hospital after the shooting, but there is no word on that person’s current condition.

News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information about this incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

