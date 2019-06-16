UPDATE 1-Brusque to bruised: Hong Kong's Lam caves to pressure on extradition bill

* HK leader postpones contentious bill after political upheaval

* Lam had been defiant in meetings with envoys in recent weeks

* Lam had emergency meeting with top China leader -report

* Some analysts see Lam's days as leader numbered (Adds China comment)

By James Pomfret, Greg Torode and Ben Blanchard

HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - With an escalating U.S. trade war, a faltering economy and tensions in the South China Sea vexing her bosses in Beijing, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam appeared in no mood to compromise on a planned extradition law at recent meetings, according to foreign envoys and business people who met with her.

Some of the people at those meetings in recent weeks pointed to media reports that even Hong Kong's usually reticent judges were worried about the proposed law which threatened to send people for trial in mainland China for the first time.

But Lam bluntly dismissed concerns about a Chinese justice system that is widely criticised for forced confessions, arbitrary detentions and one-sided trials, saying judges were not supposed to speak.

Worries over the bill's impact on Hong Kong's international standing as a financial hub with a respected legal system were building in Washington, London and other European capitals, but Lam stressed the need for the extradition law to help solve the murder of a Hong Kong woman in Taiwan.

"She needed a dinghy and she deployed the Titanic," one diplomat who met Lam this month told Reuters, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

In numerous public appearances after that, Lam was unyielding on the need for the bill, despite huge and sometimes violent street protests including one last Sunday that organisers said drew more than a million people.

Then on Saturday, Lam suddenly announced the bill had been postponed indefinitely.

She told a news conference she felt "deep sorrow and regret that the deficiencies in our work and various other factors have stirred up substantial controversies and disputes in society".

Hong Kong's self-styled Iron Lady had cracked, having apparently created an entirely fresh crisis for President Xi Jinping - and the city's biggest since Britain handed it over to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee its freedoms and autonomy would be preserved.

Clues to the catalyst for the about-face may lie in a reported meeting between Lam and China's Vice-Premier Han Zheng.

According to Hong Kong's Sing Tao newspaper, Lam had a clandestine emergency meeting with Han, a member of the Politburo's seven-person Standing Committee, China's top decision-making body, across the border in Shenzhen on Thursday.

The content of the meeting is unknown. Lam on Saturday refused to confirm or deny that it had taken place, despite repeated questions.





BEIJING BACKDOWN

Beijing's grip over Hong Kong has intensified markedly since Chinese President Xi Jinping took power in 2012, and after the city's protracted 2014 pro-democracy street protests.

He warned in 2017 that any attempts to undermine Chinese sovereignty were a "red line" that Beijing would not allow to be crossed - warnings that reinforced his strongman image amongst Hong Kongers.

Many politicians, diplomats and analysts had not expected Beijing to allow any backdown on the bill, unlike in 2003 when contentious national security laws were scrapped after half a million people took to the streets.

But a source in Beijing with ties to China's leadership who meets regularly with senior officials, said the Hong Kong government had handled the extradition saga badly.

And while a backdown from Beijing on the bill seemed near inconceivable just a week ago, the violence and escalating unrest forced their hand.

"The outcome doesn't bear thinking about if this situation wasn't turned around," the source said, also declining to be named given the sensitivity of the matter.

The source added that Beijing now had severe doubts about Lam's capabilities. China's State Council and the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

China's Communist Party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, said in a commentary on Sunday, however, that central authorities expressed "firm support" for Lam and the Hong Kong government in "safeguarding the rule of law and legitimate rights of its residents". It added that it supported the decision to suspend the extradition bill.