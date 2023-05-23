1 burglary suspect arrested, another hiding in the ceiling at Cobb convenience store, police say

Cobb County police have arrested one burglary suspect and are trying to coax another out of the attic at a local business.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach has been reporting from the scene at Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway since Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Officials first responded to an alarm call Tuesday morning at the Stop & Shop convenience store. The building also has a package store and Wing City location.

Police said officers confronted two suspects who went back into the store and were seen crawling inside the ceiling.

Officers got one of the suspects out of the attic at 9:30 a.m. but the second hasn’t been arrested yet. SWAT teams are now assisting with the search for the second suspect.

