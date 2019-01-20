1 Cannabis Stock With Leading Consumer Brands to Watch in 2019

For better or for worse, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) has been labeled as a marijuana stock. That association worked out for the better leading up to fiscal 2018. The company's Hawthorne segment, which sells hydroponics, lighting, and other equipment used to cultivate cannabis, was growing revenue and operating income at a triple-digit clip each year. Wall Street took notice and handed the company a healthy premium.

In the last year, the association with the marijuana industry has not worked out quite so well. The Hawthorne segment saw year-over-year revenue slip 27% in fiscal 2018 when the benefit from $600 million worth of acquisitions is excluded. It reported an operating loss for the year. The disappointing performance was a significant factor contributing to Scotts Miracle-Gro shares losing 42% of their value last year.

Despite the recent hiccups, individual investors may find it easier to be patient with Scotts Miracle-Gro than Wall Street analysts. Why? The company's portfolio of leading consumer lawn and garden brands, which generated 79% of total revenue and 98.9% of total segment operating income in fiscal 2018, are the overlooked financial engine of the business.

Various gardening tools and flowers on top of soil. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Stable, mature market providing strong cash flow

It's not that Hawthorne is unimportant to the long-term value for Scotts Miracle-Gro. It's just that the marijuana narrative hanging over the company has become a little detached from reality. Management currently views the Hawthorne segment as an adjacent, high-growth opportunity that compliments the consumer brands in the lawn and garden market. The results from the last three fiscal years supports that perspective:

Metric Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2016 U.S. consumer revenue $2.11 billion $2.16 billion $2.20 billion Hawthorne revenue $345 million $287 million $121 million U.S. consumer operating profit $497 million $521 million $494 million Hawthorne operating profit ($6.1 million) $35.5 million $11.8 million Total operating cash flow $342 million $363 million $244 million

Data source: SEC filing.

While the consumer segment had an off year in fiscal 2018, the table above shows it was hardly catastrophic and continues to deliver consistently strong operating cash flow. The only blemish last year was the fact that a stubborn winter led to a late start for the U.S. gardening season, which meant sales in mid-April were 15% lower than the same period of the previous year. However, the segment stormed back to just below normal purchasing activity by mid-June and finished the year with revenue that was only 2% lower than in 2017.

The consumer segment's swift recovery was made possible by the company's leadership position. Scotts Miracle-Gro is responsible for roughly 85% of the lawn and garden industry's advertising spend in the United States, with one-third of that now parked in digital media. Meanwhile, it's the only company on the planet that funds research and development in the consumer lawn and garden space.

Taken together, that ensures the business maintains its relevance with customers and keeps a steady pipeline of new product formulations to launch within its market-leading brands, which include Scotts (lawn fertilizers and grass seeds), Miracle-Gro (plant nutrients and soils), Roundup (weed control), Ortho (weed and insect control), and Tomcat (rodent control). The strategy has proven successful: Products launched on the market in the last three years accounted for 15% of total revenue in fiscal 2018. That's more than Hawthorne.