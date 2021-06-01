1 charged, 3 sought in ATV chase

Jun. 1—DELAVAN — One man was arrested, but authorities are still looking for three more suspects in a pursuit of an ATV in rural Faribault County.

Deputies responded to a report of four men on an ATV driving though a yard and lighting off fireworks near Bass Lake northwest of Delavan late Sunday night.

A deputy spotted the ATV on a road without headlights and tried to pull it over, according to the Faribault County Sheriff's Office. The ATV fled through a bean field and damaged crops.

Four men got out and ran into a wooded area, leaving behind the ATV and a number of alcohol containers.

Deputies found Seth Michael Swehla, 20. He allegedly admitted he had been drinking, was a passenger in the ATV and ran away from authorities. He reportedly refused to identify the ATV's other occupants, who were not located.

Swehla was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor counts of fleeing police, obstructing the legal process and underage consumption.