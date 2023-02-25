1 charged with 8 counts of drug sales

Feb. 24—An Austin man has been charged with multiple felony counts of drug sales.

Donald Alvin Bakken II, 29, was charged with a total of eight felonies related to an ongoing investigation that allegedly witnessed Bakken sell to a confidential information (CI) for the Mower County Sheriff's Department eight separate times from Oct. 14, 2022 to Nov. 29. 2022.

Each time, according to the court complaint, the informant successfully purchased "Dirty 30" pills, marked with M-30 and sold on the streets as fake oxycodone pills.

However, the pills instead contain fentanyl.

On each of the sales, the CI purchased at least 10 pills starting on Oct. 14, 2022. On the Nov. 29 purchase, the CI allegedly purchased 40 pills from Bakken and a Nov. 23 purchase saw the CI secure 20 pills.

Each time the pills were sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for further analysis.

Bakken's next court date is an initial appearance on March 9.

If convicted, Bakken faces a maximum of up to 25 years in prison and/or a $500,000 fine the most series charge — second degree drugs sale, 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin within a 90 day period. For the other seven counts of third degree drug sales he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.