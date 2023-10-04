1 charged with arson in connection to 2 Charlotte fires

A man has been charged with arson in connection to two fires investigators say were set on Sept. 16.

Jail records show 55-year-old Raymond Cureton was arrested Monday on charges that include second-degree arson and burning personal property.

PREVIOUS: Intentional fire in Charlotte home burned $100K in property

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Cureton’s charges stem from two fires believed to have been intentionally set on Sept. 16. One broke out at a home on Anderson Street near The Plaza, and the other was on North Davidson Street near 24th Street.

Charlotte Fire estimates the Anderson Street fire caused $100,000 in damage. Dozens of firefighters were able to control it in under 15 minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

