1 charged with criminal sexual conduct after assault investigation in Bemidji

Sep. 29—BEMIDJI — A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and 11 others have been processed as illegal immigrants following a sexual assault investigation last weekend in Bemidji.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Captain David LaZella, on Saturday, Sept. 23, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center's emergency department called the Bemidji Police Department to report an assault complaint.

Medical personnel reported that a girl came to the emergency room and said she had been sexually assaulted.

Officers responded and spoke with the adults who brought the girl to the emergency room and the officers were given several possible addresses where the sexual assault occurred, the release said.

Through the investigation, law enforcement identified 1821 America Court NW as the location of the sexual assault and a search warrant was executed at the home.

During the execution of the search warrant, 22-year-old Oscar Ernesto Luna was arrested on a warrant from Hennepin County and also charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Beltrami County.

There were several other people located and identified at the same address, 11 of whom were transported by U.S. Border Patrol to be processed as illegal immigrants, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Bemidji Police Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Crime Scene Team, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.