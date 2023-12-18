1 charged with embezzling $470K from Dallas church

Jordan Blake Shortridge was arrested and charged Friday for embezzling more than $470,000 from the Dallas Church of God between 2018 and 2023, investigators said.

After an audit by the church, police launched a criminal investigation on July 31 which showed that Shortridge used the stolen money to buy things via PayPal.

Shortridge faces the charge of felony larceny.

