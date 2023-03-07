1 charged with murder in 2022 shooting

Police have charged a man with murder in a shooting that happened last summer.

A man was found shot on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Little Rock Road, on June 8, 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Addison Ray Lipscomb, 33, died at the scene, paramedics confirmed.

PREVIOUS: CMPD investigating homicide after man shot in west Charlotte

On Tuesday, police said they identified Keith Lamar Campbell as a suspect in the case and obtained warrants for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMPD said Campbell is currently at the Mountain View Correctional Institution in Spruce Pine for unrelated charges. He will be served with the new warrants and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office when he completes his sentence, police said.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. Det. Overman is the lead on this case. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: One person injured after shooting on I-77, MEDIC says)