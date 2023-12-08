1 charged with murder, attempted armed robbery for September shooting

Police arrested a man accused of killing someone in north Charlotte on Sept. 9.

Police were called that day to Moretz Avenue in the Druid Hills South neighborhood. They found that 46-year-old Leon Miller Jr. had been shot.

He later died from his injuries.

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested 41-year-old Corey Baker. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail.

Baker was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Miller’s family with funeral expenses.

