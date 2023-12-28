1 charged with murder for shooting in east Charlotte

A man has been charged with murder for a shooting earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were called on Dec. 3 to Snow Lane, which is off W.T. Harris Boulevard. At the scene, police found 64-year-old Rickie Burris who was shot.

Burris died at the scene.

PREVIOUS: Man killed in east Charlotte shooting, police say

On Thursday, detectives identified 43-year-old Matthew Cornelius Whitstyne as a suspect in the case. He turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with murder.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



















