1 charged in Penn Hills teen's killing, police seek more suspects

Jun. 7—Allegheny County police on Monday arrested one man in connection with a Penn Hills teen's death last month, and authorities said they are looking for more suspects.

Devontae Nalls, 21, is charged with homicide in connection with the May 23 shooting death of Darin Hobdy.

Hobdy, 17, was one of four Penn Hills High School students killed by violence or drugs over a stretch of several weeks earlier this spring. Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said police are working to identify more suspects.

Further details on what led to the shooting on Vantine Street in Wilkinsburg were not available. Police said Nalls was being transported to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment.

"He was nice. He wouldn't hurt anybody," Hobdy's mother, Ebony Hobdy, said at a peace rally May 27 outside the high school. "He was protective of his family. He would give the shirt off his back, and I just miss him so much."

She said her son would have been going into his senior year of high school later this year.

"I don't want to see another mother in this predicament," she said.

Superintendent Nancy Hines, who talked about her experiences dealing with the loss of students both in Penn Hills and at the Steel Valley School District, offered condolences to the families and a message for the youths.

"We have got to get your attention," Hines said. "This absolutely has got to stop."

Three other Penn Hills students died in recent weeks:

—Jason Hubert Jackson Jr., 17, was shot to death May 24 outside an abandoned Penn Hills home along Gibson Street.

—Daymeir Boyd, 17, was fatally shot May 16 in Homewood.

—In April, Jason Lott Jr. died of a heroin overdose, according to his mother, Gina Bigenho.

