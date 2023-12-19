1 charged after teen found strangled in South Shore apartment
A Chicago man was charged after a 15-year-old girl was found strangled in a South Shore apartment last week, police said.
A Chicago man was charged after a 15-year-old girl was found strangled in a South Shore apartment last week, police said.
Autoblog's expert list of the best large SUVs, including three-row, crossover, traditional body-on-frame, luxury and off-roading models.
Meta's Oversight Board has published its decision for its first-ever expedited review, which focused on content surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.
Much of the data focuses on the upcoming Wolverine video game.
The US stock market has had a great year, fueled by megacap tech stocks. For many professional investors, however, this one-sided trade has created a headache trying to keep up.
The market rally over the last month hasn't been driven by the Magnificent 7 tech stocks, a promising sign that it actually has legs.
Xfinity says it suffered a data breach in October with attackers likely obtaining usernames, hashed passwords and potentially other sensitive information. However, the company has not disclosed how many customers were impacted.
TomTom is releasing a generative AI platform for automobiles which was developed with the help of Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. You’ll be able to navigate, set up infotainment and a whole lot more just by conversing with the bot.
Black founders in the UK are also seeing the impact of venture’s winter year. Black founders in the United Kingdom raised only 0.95% of all venture investment allocated in the country so far this year (or just $165 million out of around $17.3 billion), according to a new report by Extend Ventures. There’s clearly been a consistent decline since 2020, the year George Floyd was murdered, spurring global support and pressure to support the Black community.
“[We’re now experiencing] true freedom, marked by a surge of creative abandon and an ‘IDGAF’ energy.”
Gogoro co-founder and CEO Horace Luke wants to "go big" in India even as the Taiwanese company faces challenges in its home country. The potential of India, it seems, is simply to ripe to ignore and not just because it's the world's biggest two-wheeler market, where 15–20 million new two-wheelers hit roads every year. Luke also sees the world's most populous country as a launch pad that will accelerate its global expansion in other markets.
Google is giving anyone who has a WiFi-only Stadia controller lying around an additional year to convert it to Bluetooth.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump go on the offensive Monday, issuing a filing with Georgia Judge Scott McAfee asking that the charges against the former president be dropped because they violate his “core political speech.”
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
Carson Beck led Georgia to a 12-1 record this season, his first as a starter in Athens
A 1992 Pontiac Firebird coupe, final model year for the third-generation GM F-Body, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto apparently met with Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday and then asked the Yankees to meet with him on Sunday.
We’ll see if Purdue lasts longer in the top spot this time around.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Fed officials are pushing back against the expectations for interest rate cuts that have lifted stocks.
Dan Titus breaks down the fantasy hoops landscape for Week 9, including his favorite players to target on the waiver wire.