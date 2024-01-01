1 child, 1 adult hospitalized following Ohio apartment fire

A child and adult have been hospitalized following an Ohio apartment fire early Monday morning.

Colerain Firefighters and Cincinnati Police officers were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to initial reports of an apartment on the 2000 block of West Galbraith Road.

Heavy smoke was reported from the second floor, Colerain firefighters told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The fire was reported to be “small” with damage from both smoke and water.

Medics transported an adult to UC Medical while the child was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center for burn injuries, WCPO said.

The status of the second adult victim is not known currently.

The Red Cross has been notified to determine how people will be displaced, Colerain Fire told WCPO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.